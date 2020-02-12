'I'd take him': ESPN pundit says Liverpool should re-sign star who Klopp already sold

Philippe Coutinho left Liverpool a little over two years ago.

Steve Nicol has told ESPN that he would like to see Liverpool re-sign Philippe Coutinho, if the price was right.

The Brazilian playmaker seems to have gone off the boil in a big way since leaving Anfield in January of 2018.

Coutinho, who spent five years at Liverpool, joined Barcelona in a £142 million deal but, by virtue of the fact that he was loaned to Bayern Munich last summer, you could argue that he hasn't been a big hit at Camp Nou.

The 27-year-old attacker isn't faring all that much better in Germany either, netting seven times and setting up eight goals in 28 appearances across all competitions.

It isn't a bad return, but considering Bayern would have to spend £100 million on signing him permanently [Bleacher Report], which they have the option to do, he isn't playing out of his skin in Bavaria.

Coutinho has often been linked with a return to England, and Liverpool legend Nicol believes that he wouldn't be a bad option at Anfield under Jurgen Klopp again.

He told ESPN: "I’d take him – for the right price. When he last was at Liverpool, he didn’t only play wide in a front three, he played wide as one of three in the middle of the park."

Some Liverpool fans wouldn't be against this, but many more would. A lot of supporters will feel that Coutinho has made his bed and should lie in it after pushing for the move to Barcelona.

And the truth is, Klopp's side haven't missed him one bit. Liverpool reached the Champions League final five months after he left, and won it 18 months after he left.

With a 22-point lead in the Premier League, they're almost certainly going to win that too.

There is no sense in Klopp dropping £100 million on Coutinho when he could spend the same money on a Jadon Sancho or somebody of that ilk.