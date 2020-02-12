'I cannot say that': Bielsa disagrees with opinion about 24-year-old Leeds midfielder

Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips returned to Marcelo Bielsa's side's starting line-up last night in their 1-1 draw with Brentford.

Marcelo Bielsa has told Leeds Live that he ‘cannot say’ that Kalvin Phillips’s display for Leeds United last night was his best ever performance.

Phillips stepped back into Leeds’ team yesterday in their 1-1 draw with Brentford and he caught the eye with a performance of the highest quality.

The defensive midfielder showed exactly what Bielsa’s side have been missing during his time on the sidelines through suspension.

Phillips broke up numerous Brentford attacks, and also highlighted his wonderful range of passing during the contest.

But when asked whether Phillips’s display was his best yet for Leeds, Bielsa said: “I cannot say exactly that because I don’t have all his good matches to mind, but he was a player with impact in the team tonight.”

Phillips’ return to action for Leeds has to be treated as wonderful news for Bielsa’s men, who will not want to be without him again.

Leeds have struggled in recent weeks, and one the main reasons behind that is because Phillips has been on the sidelines.

The Whites put in one of their best displays of 2020 last night, as they claimed a point at Griffin Park.

Leeds fell behind when Said Benrahma scored for the hosts, but Liam Cooper struck an equaliser before half-time.

The draw ensures that Leeds stay in the top two for the time being, as Bielsa’s men look to push for promotion.