'I cannot say that': Bielsa disagrees with opinion about 24-year-old Leeds midfielder

Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips returned to Marcelo Bielsa's side's starting line-up last night in their 1-1 draw with Brentford.

Leeds Manager Marcelo Bielsa watches the match during the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford and Leeds United at Griffin Park on February 11, 2020 in Brentford, England.

Marcelo Bielsa has told Leeds Live that he ‘cannot say’ that Kalvin Phillips’s display for Leeds United last night was his best ever performance.

Phillips stepped back into Leeds’ team yesterday in their 1-1 draw with Brentford and he caught the eye with a performance of the highest quality.

The defensive midfielder showed exactly what Bielsa’s side have been missing during his time on the sidelines through suspension.

Phillips broke up numerous Brentford attacks, and also highlighted his wonderful range of passing during the contest.

 

But when asked whether Phillips’s display was his best yet for Leeds, Bielsa said: “I cannot say exactly that because I don’t have all his good matches to mind, but he was a player with impact in the team tonight.”

Phillips’ return to action for Leeds has to be treated as wonderful news for Bielsa’s men, who will not want to be without him again.

Leeds have struggled in recent weeks, and one the main reasons behind that is because Phillips has been on the sidelines.

MIDDLESBROUGH, UK 9TH FEBRUARY. Kalvin Phillips of Leeds United scores his team's first goal to make it 1-1 in the 102nd minute during the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough...

The Whites put in one of their best displays of 2020 last night, as they claimed a point at Griffin Park.

Leeds fell behind when Said Benrahma scored for the hosts, but Liam Cooper struck an equaliser before half-time.

The draw ensures that Leeds stay in the top two for the time being, as Bielsa’s men look to push for promotion.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

