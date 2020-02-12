How to connect Pokémon Go to Nintendo Switch for Pokémon Home - why direct transfers can't be done!

Pokémon Go can be connected to the Nintendo Switch, but direct transfers to Pokémon Home cannot be done just yet.

Pokémon Home has launched on Nintendo Switch and iOS and everyone's first reaction has been 'what the eff' in response to seeing the new Professor Oak. Away from the Oak with dashingly long hair and a goatee though, a lot of players are wondering how to connect Pokémon Go to Nintendo Switch to make Home transfers. Unfortunately, this isn't possible just yet.

There's been complaints about the pricing of Pokémon Home in comparison to its similar predecessor Bank, but now that the app is available a lot of people appear to be more open to its fees thanks to what the service provides. The app is available on mobile and Nintendo's console, and it's compatible with a select number of Pokémon games.

While it's not compatible with Pokémon Go as of writing, below you'll discover how to connect the mobile game to Nintendo Switch so you can at least transfer your captures to Let's Go, Pikachu and Let's Go, Eevee.

Does Pokémon Home work with Pokémon Go?

Pokémon Home does not work with Pokémon Go at launch as the mobile game isn't compatible with the app.

However, it's been reported that Pokémon Go will eventually work with Pokémon Home but no date has been specified.

While you can't transfer your captures from the mobile game into the newly launched app, you can at least connect it to Nintendo Switch to move them to Let's Go, Pikachu and Let's Go, Eevee.

Pokémon Home transfer moves

You can only transfer Pokémon from Sword and Shield, Let's Go, Pikachu, Let's Go, Eevee, and Pokémon Bank into Pokémon Home.

Deposited Sword and Shield Pokémon can be retrieved from Home, but Nintendo notes that Let's Go, Pikachu and Let's Go, Eevee Pokémon cannot be returned when moved to Sword and Shield.

As for Pokémon Bank, you must be enrolled to the Premium Plan for it to be compatible. Nintendo warns that Pokémon moved from Bank to Home cannot be returned.

Pokémon Go is an obvious absentee from the list of compatible games, but you can least transfer its Pokémon to Let's Go, Pikachu and Let's Go, Eevee.

How to connect Pokémon Go to Nintendo Switch

To connect Pokémon Go to Nintendo Switch you must pair it with either Let's Go, Pikachu or Let's Go, Eevee.

So, to connect Pokémon Go to Switch, you must first launch either Let's Go games and access the in-game menu.

From here you'll want to open the Options menu and select Open Pokémon Go Settings. Select Yes when promoted so the game can begin searching for a Pokémon Go account to pair with.

While your Let's Go game is seeking to pair, you must launch Pokémon Go, tap the Poké Ball icon and select Settings.

All you need to then is tap Nintendo Switch and then Connect to Nintendo Switch. This should result in Pokémon Go being able to pair with your Let's Go game.

Pokémon Go transfer to Let's Go, Pikachu and Let's Go, Eevee

To transfer Pokémon from Pokémon Go to Let's Go, Pikachu or Let's Go, Eevee you must select Pokémon after tapping the Poké Ball icon.

You'll then want to select the Nintendo Switch icon and choose the Pokémon you wish to transfer.

Press Send to Nintendo Switch and then select Yes and Ok to make the transfer happen.

Once you've done the above, you'll then want to open your Let's Go game and visit the Go Park complex in Fuchsia City.

Speak to the person at the counter, select Bring Pokémon and then Start Communication.

This will prompt your mobile and Nintendo Switch console to search for one another. Simply select Yes on your Nintendo Switch console when the connection is made and you should receive the Pokémon from Pokémon Go.