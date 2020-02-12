'He was deemed a bit of a failure': Allardyce makes claim about £29m Liverpool attacker

Roberto Firmino has been a very underrated figure at Liverpool.

Sam Allardyce has claimed that Roberto Firmino was 'deemed a bit of a failure' during his early years at Liverpool as he feels he has now become a 'massive success'.

Speaking to The Alan Brazil Sports Breakfast Show on TalkSport (11/02/2020 at 6:25 am), Allardyce shared what he likes about Liverpool's 'floating centre-forward', as he stated that some of his qualities are 'unbelievable'

"Firmino took a while to be successful for me," Allardyce told TalkSport. "Brendan Rodgers brought him and he was deemed as a bit of a failure when he first came and that's the problem of bringing a foreign player in. Sometimes it takes a season or more before they are successful.

"It was a good job that Liverpool were patient with him because he turned out to be an unbelievable link player. For the want of not calling it out, I am not going to say it actually because I don't agree with it, I think [Firmino is best described] as a floating centre-forward.

"He finds the right spaces in a very tight area in the final third. He's that link between that midfield and the front lads. And scoring a goal or two this year. I like his one-touch football when it's in and around the final third. He has been a massive success."

Firmino joined Liverpool during the summer of 2015 when he made a £29 million switch from German side Hoffenheim, with Brendan Rodgers in charge of the Anfield club at that time [BBC Sport].

Whilst Rodgers didn't last long after that, it does seem as though that the introduction of Jurgen Klopp changed his career in big ways and he is now regarded as one of the best attack-minded players in Europe.

The Brazil international is a unique player in the sense that it's not his goals that make him great, it's what he does for others, both with and without the ball in the final third.

Firmino's off the ball movement, ability to link up play with his teammates and provide some ridiculous assists, is what makes him such a popular figure on Merseyside.

Nonetheless, following a small winter break, Liverpool will now be back in action over the weekend when they take on bottom-of-the-table Norwich City.