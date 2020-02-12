'He owes us' - Some Leeds fans discuss 'ridiculous' revelation about the Bristol City clash

These fans are fuming that Tim Robinson will be in charge of their clash with Bristol City.

It's been confirmed that the referee for Leeds United's clash with Bristol City will be Tim Robinson (EFL).

The other officials for the match will be Geoff Eltringham, Richard Wild and Philip Dermott.

The Peacocks haven't got a great record when Tim Robinson is the referee for their matches.

In the 12 times Robinson has taken charge of the Peacocks fixtures, Marcelo Bielsa's side has lost 41.7% of the time - which isn't the greatest omen for the Yorkshire based side.

The Peacocks have also averaged just 1.25 points in these fixtures and at a time when Leeds are begging for a win, this has angered the fans.

One positive for Bielsa will be his sides record against Bristol City, the Whites have won five out of the last six meetings between the two sides and have scored nine more goals across these fixtures.

When they last met, Leeds walked away with a comfortable 3-1 win. The goalscorers that day were Pablo Hernandez, Patrick Bamford and Jack Harrison.

However, the meetings have produced an alarmingly high amount of red cards - with three in the last six clashes.

These Whites fans were clearly furious when they heard the news, with some of them stating that Robinson owes them a penalty - after controversially awarding one against them.

