Leeds United

'He owes us' - Some Leeds fans discuss 'ridiculous' revelation about the Bristol City clash

Leeds United's Luke Ayling appeals after referee Tim Robinson had awarded Fulham a first half penalty
These fans are fuming that Tim Robinson will be in charge of their clash with Bristol City.

Referee Tim Robinson shows a yellow card to Aleksandar Mitrovic of Fulham during the Sky Bet Championship match between Fulham and Leeds United at Craven Cottage on December 21, 2019 in...

It's been confirmed that the referee for Leeds United's clash with Bristol City will be Tim Robinson (EFL).

The other officials for the match will be Geoff Eltringham, Richard Wild and Philip Dermott.

The Peacocks haven't got a great record when Tim Robinson is the referee for their matches.

In the 12 times Robinson has taken charge of the Peacocks fixtures, Marcelo Bielsa's side has lost 41.7% of the time - which isn't the greatest omen for the Yorkshire based side.

 

The Peacocks have also averaged just 1.25 points in these fixtures and at a time when Leeds are begging for a win, this has angered the fans.

One positive for Bielsa will be his sides record against Bristol City, the Whites have won five out of the last six meetings between the two sides and have scored nine more goals across these fixtures.

When they last met, Leeds walked away with a comfortable 3-1 win. The goalscorers that day were Pablo Hernandez, Patrick Bamford and Jack Harrison.

However, the meetings have produced an alarmingly high amount of red cards - with three in the last six clashes.

Leeds United players react as referee Tim Robinson awards a penalty during the Sky Bet Championship match between Fulham and Leeds United at Craven Cottage on December 21, 2019 in London,...

These Whites fans were clearly furious when they heard the news, with some of them stating that Robinson owes them a penalty - after controversially awarding one against them. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Debutant Premier League referee Tim Robinson during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Newcastle United at Turf Moor on December 14, 2019 in Burnley, United Kingdom.

