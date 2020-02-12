'Guy's an absolute baller': Aston Villa fans desperate to sign £30m star

Aston Villa were linked with the tricky attacker in January and last summer.

Whatever happens in the Championship this season, Aston Villa-linked Said Benrahma could be a Premier League player by August.

The 24-year-old is having another brilliant year for Brentford and has played a big role in the Bees' promotion bid, with Thomas Frank's side sitting fourth in the table.

Benrahma, who was linked with a move to Aston Villa in January [Sky Sports] following on from the speculation from last summer, scored his ninth league goal of the season in Tuesday's draw with Leeds.

It couldn't have been an easier goal for the Algerian trickster following Kiko Casilla's first-half error, allowing Benrahma to tap home, but he was still Brentford's biggest attacking threat on the night.

Here's how Aston Villa fans on Twitter reacted to his dispaly last night:

If #avfc do stay up then first thing they need to do is sign Benrahma. Guy is an absolute baller & his stats in the championship this season are ridiculous. Would help if the bees don’t get promoted this season & Smiths relationship could work for us in the deal — Bhavik Patel (@BazlaP) February 11, 2020

If we stay up then I pray we sign that Benrahma from Brentford, guy is unreal ⚽️ #avfc — B_R1AN (@1_COOKIE__1) February 11, 2020

Villa awaits you — DB81 (@duane81byrne) February 11, 2020

King — Villa Kings (@Villa18741) February 11, 2020

Should of signed benrahma class player — Dylan Hall (@Dyl_avfc1) February 11, 2020

Get Benrahma in and slowly move Trezeguet on . — $KILL$ PAY BILLZ AVFC ❤️ (@skillspaybillz) February 11, 2020

Obviously fans of the West Midlands club would love him, but have they left it too late?

According to The Telegraph, Newcastle United and Arsenal are now keen on the £30 million-rated attacker.

Realistically, you got the impression when Villa failed to sign him last summer that that was their shot missed and time will tell where he winds up, but one thing is looking increasingly certain: he might not be at Griffin Park for much longer.