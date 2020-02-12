Quick links

'Guy's an absolute baller': Aston Villa fans desperate to sign £30m star

Said Benrahma of Brentford celebrates victory with Ollie Watkins of Brentford during the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford and Cardiff City at Griffin Park on December 11, 2019...
Aston Villa were linked with the tricky attacker in January and last summer.

Bryan Mbeumo and Said Benrahma of Brentford celebrate victory during the Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Brentford at The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on...

Whatever happens in the Championship this season, Aston Villa-linked Said Benrahma could be a Premier League player by August.

The 24-year-old is having another brilliant year for Brentford and has played a big role in the Bees' promotion bid, with Thomas Frank's side sitting fourth in the table.

Benrahma, who was linked with a move to Aston Villa in January [Sky Sports] following on from the speculation from last summer, scored his ninth league goal of the season in Tuesday's draw with Leeds.

It couldn't have been an easier goal for the Algerian trickster following Kiko Casilla's first-half error, allowing Benrahma to tap home, but he was still Brentford's biggest attacking threat on the night.

 

Here's how Aston Villa fans on Twitter reacted to his dispaly last night:

Obviously fans of the West Midlands club would love him, but have they left it too late?

According to The Telegraph, Newcastle United and Arsenal are now keen on the £30 million-rated attacker.

Realistically, you got the impression when Villa failed to sign him last summer that that was their shot missed and time will tell where he winds up, but one thing is looking increasingly certain: he might not be at Griffin Park for much longer.

Said Benrahma of Brentford during the FA Cup Fourth Round match between Barnet and Brentford at The Hive on January 28, 2019 in Barnet, United Kingdom.

 

