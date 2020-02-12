Giant striker reacts to blocked dream move, shares why joining Spurs last month worried him

Everton and Tottenham have allegedly targeted Artem Dzyuba recently.

Zenit St Petersburg striker Artem Dzyuba has told Sport-Express that he was worried about a move to Tottenham Hotspur not working out, even if heading to England was his dream move.

Dzyuba, 31, has been a goalscoring sensation, hitting 65 goals in 164 games since joining Zenit from Russian rivals Spartak Moscow in 2015.

Known as a real brute of a striker, the 6ft 5in striker proved his quality at the 2018 World Cup with three goals to his name, and he's been in strong form this season too.

The striker has notched 13 goals and 11 assists in 26 appearances, and it seems that he was a wanted man in the Premier League in January.

The Daily Mail carried quotes on Tuesday from Dzyuba, in which he claimed that Tottenham wanted to sign him as cover for the injured Harry Kane last month.

Dzyuba noted that Everton wanted him in the middle of last season, and he has followed up those quotes whilst discussing his Zenit future.

Dzyuba claims that he may now sign a new contract with Zenit, as he isn't interested in heading to China or Turkey now his 'dream' move to England has been blocked.

He's happy to stay in Russia, but admitted that a move to Spurs actually left him worried, as he was concerned the move wouldn't work out, but knows Zenit wouldn't let him go anyway.

“There has been a conversation about the new contract for a long time,” said Dzyuba. “To be more precise, we were talking about it after the match with Krasnodar, when we drew 1-1. Or maybe even a little earlier. Then everything was specifically discussed.”

“Since I can’t leave for England ... No for China. To Turkey? I do not think that it is better there than in Russia. England is a dream. But it doesn’t work out now. My land is Russia. Here is my energy. Such a state of mind that I should be in Russia. If it were to happen, then I would leave. Of course I wanted to try at Tottenham Hotspur, but such thoughts visited me; what if it doesn’t work out? I understand that Zenit was not interested,” he added.