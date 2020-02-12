Quick links

'Get this done', 'Dream': Some Arsenal fans react after hearing Arteta wants 21-year-old signed

Arsenal fans celebrate during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Aston Villa at Emirates Stadium on September 22, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
Arsenal are reportedly keen on Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar.

Lyon's French midfielder Houssem Aouar celebrates after scoring a goal during the French League Cup semifinal football match between Olympique Lyonnais and Lille LOSC at the Groupama...

Arsenal brought in two signings in January, with Mikel Arteta choosing to bolster his defensive options by bringing in Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares.

Both players are fighting for permanent moves, but Arteta is no doubt already eyeing other summer targets, with a creative midfielder surely a priority.

Mesut Ozil's future seems unclear, Dani Ceballos is only on loan, whilst it may be too soon for Emile Smith Rowe to take such an important role.

 

The Daily Mail now report that Arsenal have a host of playmaking targets in mind, including James Maddison, Orkun Kokcu and Mohammed Ihattaren, but Houssem Aouar is also in the mix.

The Lyon star has become one of the most highly-regarded young midfielders in Europe since emerging in the Lyon first team back in 2017, and interest in his signature is no surprise.

The 21-year-old has picked up seven goals and six assists this season, whilst continuing to show his smooth, silky dribbling ability and his quality to pick out a pass in the final third.

NIMES, FRANCE - December 6: Houssem Aouar #8 of Lyon in action during the Nimes V Lyon, French Ligue 1, regular season match at Stade des Costières on December 6th 2019, Nimes, France

Aouar looks destined for the top, and Arsenal appear to be keen, even though he plays a little deeper than Mesut Ozil – something fans seem to like.

Fans believe that signing Aouar would allow Arteta to play a 4-3-3 rather than shoehorn Ozil into the side, branding him a 'dream' signing whilst urging the club to get a deal done.

Others think Aouar may be going to Manchester City instead, even feeling that Arsenal need to go 'all out' for him in order to make sure they don't miss out on a player who can immediately improve their midfield.

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

