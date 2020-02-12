Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

'Get out my club': Some Liverpool fans angry with what their player has said to Sky Sports

John Verrall
Dejan Lovren of Liverpool celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 1-0 during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Newcastle United at Anfield on December 26, 2018 in...
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side are next in action when they face Norwich City at the weekend.

Liverpool's Croatian defender Dejan Lovren (L) vies with Manchester City's German midfielder Leroy Sane during the UEFA Champions League second leg quarter-final football match between...

Liverpool fans fear that Dejan Lovren may have ‘jinxed’ them, after his latest interview with Sky Sports.

Liverpool fans have spotted a worrying trend when Lovren does big interviews with the national press.

He spoke out before Liverpool’s game against Manchester City last season, which they lost, and also was in the press before Croatia were beaten in World Cup Final by France.

 

With Liverpool unbeaten in the Premier League this term, there is now a fear that Lovren’s words could come back to haunt them again.

"I want us to be remembered like the Barcelona team who won in four years, like the 20 trophies. Why can we not do that,” Lovren questioned.

The statement is an ambitious one, but Liverpool fans have questioned why Lovren has come out and said it before they have mathematically secured the Premier League title.

It is notable that Lovren’s comments are different to many of his Liverpool teammates.

The Reds players have been keen to play down expectations, but Lovren has made no secret of his ambition.

Liverpool are next in action against Norwich City at Carrow Road on Saturday.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch