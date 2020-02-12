'Get out my club': Some Liverpool fans angry with what their player has said to Sky Sports

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side are next in action when they face Norwich City at the weekend.

Liverpool fans fear that Dejan Lovren may have ‘jinxed’ them, after his latest interview with Sky Sports.

Liverpool fans have spotted a worrying trend when Lovren does big interviews with the national press.

He spoke out before Liverpool’s game against Manchester City last season, which they lost, and also was in the press before Croatia were beaten in World Cup Final by France.

With Liverpool unbeaten in the Premier League this term, there is now a fear that Lovren’s words could come back to haunt them again.

"I want us to be remembered like the Barcelona team who won in four years, like the 20 trophies. Why can we not do that,” Lovren questioned.

The statement is an ambitious one, but Liverpool fans have questioned why Lovren has come out and said it before they have mathematically secured the Premier League title.

He's gone and jinxed it

Get this fraud out of my club — Jumpman (@Cappo_lfc) February 12, 2020

Why is this guy always giving interviews? probably given more interviews than he has starts in the PL this season — Ahmed (@ahmedIfc) February 11, 2020

Great, lovren done an interview, first loss if the season incoming — I Gnashed I (@Gnashed_GoW) February 11, 2020

Well there goes the unbeaten streak just like it did last year after this man opened his mouth — JT (@JtTwiz) February 11, 2020

whenever he speaks his team losses the next game....into the world cup final..facing city from ethihad...am now scared — Okiru J (@SilverOkiru) February 11, 2020

Oh no who let him talk!? — William Paterson (@Cocoajaff) February 11, 2020

Lovren and interviews.. we’re bottling — oh (@BallerNeco) February 11, 2020

Always get nervous after Lovren pipes up........ — Mark G (@markshark1122) February 12, 2020

It is notable that Lovren’s comments are different to many of his Liverpool teammates.

The Reds players have been keen to play down expectations, but Lovren has made no secret of his ambition.

Liverpool are next in action against Norwich City at Carrow Road on Saturday.