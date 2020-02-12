Gerrard uses one word to sum up Rangers man who has helped improve club standards

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has lauded Ibrox midfielder Ryan Jack.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard thinks the word 'winner' describes Ibrox star Ryan Jack best, when asked about the player this week, The Scottish Sun report.

The Scotland international has missed the club's last four matches in all competitions due to injury but is again in contention to play as the team prepare to face off against Kilmarnock this evening.

Subscribe

He's been a regular in the Gers team this season with 33 appearances in total (Transfermarkt), so it's likely he'll return as soon as his manager determines he has the right match fitness.

Gerrard has made it clear he's been badly missed, with Rangers far from their best performance levels in recent weeks.

The Ibrox boss thinks Jack raises standards across the pitch.

As quoted by The Scottish Sun, he said: "Ryan’s helped us raise the standards to where we want them to be because of his own personal drive and how he approaches training and games.

"If you could sum Ryan up in one word it is ‘winner’ and I want winners around me closely.

"I’ve got every trust in Jacko. It has not helped not having him available for the last three weeks. We always have a better chance of being more consistent with him available."

Despite his return to training, Gerrard has also made it clear that he won't in any way be rushed back into his starting eleven if there is risk of further injury.

The Rangers boss clearly sees Jack as an integral part of any push for trophies between now and the end of the season. If he has to settle for a place on the bench for a match or two then it's worth it in the long run.

Even as a substitute he can play an important role though. If Rangers need an experienced hand to help shore up the midfield area in the second half tonight against Kilmarnock then he's the obvious candidate.

Having that kind of depth available to come into the game with fresh legs is positive.

Rangers will be hoping to see him back on the pitch as soon as possible.