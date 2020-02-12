'Frustrating': Steven Gerrard comments on Rangers star's current situation

Rangers defender Filip Helander is out of action with a foot injury.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has told the Glasgow Evening Times that Filip Helander's absence has been 'frustrating' – and he won't be back for a few weeks yet.

The Gers saw Helander pick up a foot injury against Celtic on December 8th, and he hasn't been seen since limping off from that 1-0 defeat.

It was initially expected that Helander would be out until after the winter break, but a setback in his recovery means his return has been delayed.

Now, Gerrard claims that Helander is progressing well, but his return is not imminent, with a comeback only likely either at the end of February or the start of March.

Gerrard added that the situation has been 'frustrating', but praised Helander's mentality over the matter, and believes Rangers will be stronger when he returns given the balance he provides as a left-footed centre back.

“He’s progressing well but it’s not an immediate return,” said Gerrard. “I’m hoping he will be close towards the end of February or the beginning of March. We won’t be able to determine that until he’s back outside kicking balls again. It’s been frustrating but he’s handled the situation ever so professionally. Fil is very low maintenance; he’s a very humble guy and he accepted the injury pretty quickly. He knew it was a slow burner and he knew he had to be in a boot for six weeks.”

“But he’s continued to smile and go about his work. We’ve certainly missed him as he gives us that balance on the left side of defence. When I have all four centre backs available, we’ll certainly be stronger,” he added.

Helander, 26, has played 17 games for Rangers this season, notching two goals and one assist whilst largely looking solid defensively following his big-money summer move from Bologna.

The 6ft 4in defender will hope to be back sooner rather than later, as not only do Nikola Katic and George Edmundson have the chance to take his spot, but he has to think about Euro 2020 too.

Helander will hope to be a part of the Sweden squad this summer, and he will need to get some games under his belt between now and the end of the season to be ready, so the sooner he can come back, the better.