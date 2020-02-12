'Cancel his contract': Everton fans want £13.5m star's deal ripped up

Oumar Niasse looks set to leave Everton on a Bosman after reportedly rejecting the chance to leave recently.

Some Everton fans are furious about a report involving Oumar Niasse.

According to Championat, the 29-year-old has turned down the chance to leave the Toffees and re-join former club Lokomotiv Moscow on loan until the end of this season.

Niasse is out of the frame under Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti and has only managed 19 minutes of Premier League football this season.

The Senegal international cost £13.5 million [Telegraph] and is earning close to £3 million per year at Goodison Park [Spotrac].

Niasse, who has endured poor loans at Cardiff City and Hull City in recent years, was linked with a move away from Merseyside in the January transfer window, though nothing concrete materialised.

And some Everton supporters are very angry that the player has decided to see out the remaining months of his contract in England rather than boost his career by leaving.

Here's how they reacted on Twitter:

Totally agree , horrific transfer . Niasse probably the worst player I have seen in a blue shirt — steve harding (@stevietoffee) February 11, 2020

Who does this clown think he is — jake (@jadroque) February 11, 2020

Just pay him off and get rid — Big Dunc 1977 (@prehmuk) February 11, 2020

Tell him he’s gotta go but he can have a season ticket if he loves the club that much to turn down an offer — Dean (@700bhp) February 11, 2020

Man is bleeding money out of the club, has no intention of earning his money. Trains a couple of times a week for a lot of money. Had numerous chances to leave the club. — Gary Williams (@Williams86G) February 11, 2020

If he wont go cancel his contract — John (@JohnButlerEFC) February 11, 2020

Pay him up. Well done for winning over the fans last season but its obviously about the money now so jog on ‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️ — Mik Sharples (@Miksharples) February 11, 2020

Whatever happens, Everton fans don't have to see or hear much more about Niasse beyond this summer.

He is out of contract at Goodison in June and it's a foregone conclusion to assume that he'll be released, as opposed to earning a new deal.