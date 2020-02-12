Quick links

'Cancel his contract': Everton fans want £13.5m star's deal ripped up

Shane Callaghan
Oumar Niasse of Everton arrives at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Everton and Southampton at Goodison Park on May 5, 2018 in Liverpool, England.
Oumar Niasse looks set to leave Everton on a Bosman after reportedly rejecting the chance to leave recently.

Some Everton fans are furious about a report involving Oumar Niasse.

According to Championat, the 29-year-old has turned down the chance to leave the Toffees and re-join former club Lokomotiv Moscow on loan until the end of this season.

Niasse is out of the frame under Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti and has only managed 19 minutes of Premier League football this season.

The Senegal international cost £13.5 million [Telegraph] and is earning close to £3 million per year at Goodison Park [Spotrac].

 

Niasse, who has endured poor loans at Cardiff City and Hull City in recent years, was linked with a move away from Merseyside in the January transfer window, though nothing concrete materialised.

And some Everton supporters are very angry that the player has decided to see out the remaining months of his contract in England rather than boost his career by leaving.

Here's how they reacted on Twitter:

Whatever happens, Everton fans don't have to see or hear much more about Niasse beyond this summer.

He is out of contract at Goodison in June and it's a foregone conclusion to assume that he'll be released, as opposed to earning a new deal.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

