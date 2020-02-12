West Brom star claims he can become a very good Premier League player

Callum Robinson is back in the Championship with Slaven Bilic's West Bromwich Albion after a difficult spell at Sheffield United under Chris Wilder.

West Bromwich Albion loanee Callum Robinson is confident that he can still thrive in the Premier League despite failing to make an impact with parent club Sheffield United, while speaking to the Mirror (12 February, page 53).

The step up from the second tier to the promised land is a steep one and Robinson discovered that himself at the start of the 2019/20 campaign.

A man who left Championship defenders everywhere quaking in their boots at Preston North End managed just a single goal and assist in 16 games after sealing a £7 million move to Bramall Lane in the summer.

After falling down the pecking order in the Steel City, Robinson dropped back to the Championship, joining league leaders West Brom until the summer.

With Slaven Bilic’s side capable of moving four points clear with a win at Reading tonight, the former Aston Villa youngster could soon be back in the big time, and he is confident of making up for lost time.

“That’s why I’m here. I want to become an established Premier League player,” the Ireland international said.

“I’ve had a sniff of it and done OK but hopefully next year, wherever I am, I can really push on and show I can be a very good Premier League player.”

There is a good chance that Robinson will have the opportunity to back up his claims next season, whether he returns to Sheffield United or stays at The Hawthorns.