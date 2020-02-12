West Brom director explains why the Baggies snubbed 'stupid' January moves

Slaven Bilic's West Bromwich Albion signed Callum Robinson and Kamil Grosicki in January and they can move four points clear in the Championship tonight.

West Bromwich Albion are desperate to secure a return to the Premier League but they had no desire to pay seven-figure loan fees for their January targets, technical director Luke Dowling has told the Birmingham Mail.

On paper at least, the Baggies passed the January challenge with flying colours.

In Kamil Grosicki and Callum Robinson, Slaven Bilic’s already fearsome attack has been reinforced by two proven Championship performers.

All the while, promotion rivals like Leeds and Nottingham Forest left supporters divided by signing a pair of unproven Frenchmen.

Dowling believes that Grosicki in particular represents an inspired piece of business for just £800,000, especially considering the fees that were being demanded last month for other potential signings.

“Look at the ones we did this window, Grosicki - £800,000 for 18 months. We looked at other players and we were quoted a £1m loan fee – on top of their salary. That is where this window can be stupid,” he said.

“To get a player like Grosicki with his experience for that kind of money we were pleased with. Slaven doesn’t draw up his own list but he drops names in and tells us to have a look and see what our thoughts are.”

Dowling has often found himself at the centre of criticism from a demanding fan base but, with he and Bilic putting their head together and drawing up an impressive plan of action, West Brom’s squad now looks far stronger than it did two months ago.

And they didn't have to break the bank to do it either.