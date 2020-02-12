Quick links

Rodgers says he tried to sign Leicester player in 2012 for just £2.5m

Danny Owen
Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers celebrates his teams first goal during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Leicester FC at Turf Moor on March 16, 2019 in Burnley,...
Leicester City snapped up Ryan Bennett from Wolverhampton Wanderers on deadline day - the deal is a long time coming for Brendan Rodgers.

Leicester City unveil new signing Ryan Bennett at Belvoir Drive Training Complex on January 31, 2020 in Leicester, United Kingdom.

Brendan Rodgers is delighted to finally be working alongside Ryan Bennett at Leicester City, telling the Foxes’ official website that he tried to sign the defender when he was still the manager of Swansea City almost a decade ago.

On the final day of the January transfer window, two Premier League clubs agreed a deal which came completely out of the blue.

Bennett had fallen down the pecking order at Wolves, even slipping behind youngster Max Kilman, but few expected that he would be on his way to the King Power Stadium.

 

The 29-year-old arrived on loan until the end of the season and, though Bennett is yet to make his debut for his new employers, the Express (11 February, page 56) reports that Leicester are already planning to trigger a £5 million option-to-buy clause in his contract.

And you can imagine that Rodgers would give this move his seal of approval.

"I was delighted to bring Ryan in. He was a player I tried to take to Swansea when I was the manager there,” said Rodgers, who thinks Bennett can provide competition for the ‘outstanding’ Jonny Evans and Caglar Soyuncu.

Leicester City unveil new signing Ryan Bennett at Belvoir Drive Training Complex on January 31, 2020 in Leicester, United Kingdom.

"He was a young player at Peterborough, he was a big talent, and he’s gone on to have a really, really good career.”

Rodgers appears to be referring to the winter of 2012, just before Bennett swapped London Road for a Premier League chance with Norwich City.

Speaking to Peterborough’s official website, via the BBC, the Essex-born centre-back admitted that he chose a £2.5 million move to Norwich over the prospect of linking up with Rodgers at Swansea.

Nikica Jelavic of Everton holds off a challenge from Ryan Bennett of Norwich during the Barclays Premier League match between Norwich City and Everton at Carrow Road on April 7, 2012 in...

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

