Reported Celtic target has now outscored Odsonne Edouard this season

Neil Lennon's Scottish Premiership champions Celtic are reportedly watching Peterborough United's League One goal-machine Ivan Toney.

In the case of Ivan Toney, the best thing Peterborough United fans can do is enjoy him while they can.

It is not often one of England’s hottest strikers is plying his trade for a third tier outfit and, regardless of which division Posh find themselves in next season, the chances of Toney plundering goal after goal at London Road beyond this summer look slim.

A man who failed to make the grade as a fresh-faced youngster at Newcastle has become a man at Peterborough, maturing to devastating effect. And, according to the Sun, the £13million-rated Toney will be back in the big time before too long, with Bournemouth willing to offer him a clean slate in the Premier League.

The Cherries will face competition from Celtic, however, with the Record reporting that the Scottish champions have been sending scouts to watch the prolific 25-year-old terrorise League One back lines.

There aren’t many players in Britain who have outscored Odsonne Edouard this season but Toney, thank to a well-taken brace in Tuesday’s 4-0 thrashing of Southend, has done exactly that.

The one-time Northampton youngster slotted home in typically dead-eyed fashion before looping a glorious header into the far corner to leave Sol Campbell's side on the wrong end of another thumping. That is 25 goals in 38 games now in 2019/20; a tally which puts him two ahead of Celtic’s fabulous Frenchman.

And, who knows, maybe Toney will be heading to Glasgow to replace Edouard in the months to come?