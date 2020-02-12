Quick links

Celtic

Peterborough United

League One

Scottish Premiership

Reported Celtic target has now outscored Odsonne Edouard this season

Danny Owen
Odsonne Edouard of Celtic celebrates after he scored their second goal during the UEFA Europa League Play Off First Leg match between Celtic and AIK at Celtic Park on August 22, 2019 in...
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Neil Lennon's Scottish Premiership champions Celtic are reportedly watching Peterborough United's League One goal-machine Ivan Toney.

Peterborough United's Ivan Toney, left, celebrates scoring the opening goal with team-mate George Boyd during the Sky Bet League One match between Lincoln City and Peterborough United at...

In the case of Ivan Toney, the best thing Peterborough United fans can do is enjoy him while they can.

It is not often one of England’s hottest strikers is plying his trade for a third tier outfit and, regardless of which division Posh find themselves in next season, the chances of Toney plundering goal after goal at London Road beyond this summer look slim.

Subscribe

A man who failed to make the grade as a fresh-faced youngster at Newcastle has become a man at Peterborough, maturing to devastating effect. And, according to the Sun, the £13million-rated Toney will be back in the big time before too long, with Bournemouth willing to offer him a clean slate in the Premier League.

 

The Cherries will face competition from Celtic, however, with the Record reporting that the Scottish champions have been sending scouts to watch the prolific 25-year-old terrorise League One back lines.

There aren’t many players in Britain who have outscored Odsonne Edouard this season but Toney, thank to a well-taken brace in Tuesday’s 4-0 thrashing of Southend, has done exactly that.

Peterborough United's Ivan Toney vies for possession with Lincoln City's Jason Shackell during the Sky Bet League One match between Peterborough United and Lincoln City at Weston Homes...

The one-time Northampton youngster slotted home in typically dead-eyed fashion before looping a glorious header into the far corner to leave Sol Campbell's side on the wrong end of another thumping. That is 25 goals in 38 games now in 2019/20; a tally which puts him two ahead of Celtic’s fabulous Frenchman.

And, who knows, maybe Toney will be heading to Glasgow to replace Edouard in the months to come?

Ivan Toney of Peterborough United leaves the pitch at the end of the during the Leasing.com Trophy match between Northampton Town and Peterborough United at PTS Academy Stadium on...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch