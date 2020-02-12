Quick links

Sheffield United

Manchester United

Premier League

Report: Sheffield United identify £12.5m rising star as key man's replacement

Danny Owen
Chris Wilder, Manager of Sheffield United gives his team instructions during the FA Cup Fourth Round match between Millwall FC and Sheffield United at The Den on January 25, 2020 in London,...
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dean Henderson will return to Manchester United when his spell at Bramall Lane ends; could Fenerbahce's Altay Bayindir replace him in the Premier League?

goalkeeper Altay Bayindir of Fenerbahce SK during the Turkish Spor Toto Super Lig match between Galatasaray SK and Fenerbahce AS at the Turk Telekom Arena on September 28, 2019 in...

Sheffield United have identified £12.5 million-rated Fenerbahce goalkeeper Altay Bayindir as a potential replacement for star loanee Dean Henderson, according to Fotospor.

Being the most impressive English goalkeeper in the game is no mean feat these days.

And Henderson, on the back of a remarkable second season at Bramall Lane, has put himself in the conversation to be Gareth Southgate’s number one with Euro 2020 just four months away.

 

Unfortunately for Chris Wilder, Henderson is only on loan from Manchester United and it looks like his long-term future lies at Old Trafford, particularly with David de Gea enduring an alarming dip in form over the last 12 months or so.

Sheffield United are under no illusions that replacing arguably the Premier League’s most in-form shot-stopper is easier said than done, though reports suggest they could put their faith in another young glovesman.

Altay Bayindir (98) of Fenerbahce celebrates after a goal during Turkish Super Lig soccer match between Fenerbahce and Besiktas in Istanbul, Turkey on December 22, 2019.

21-year-old Bayindir only joined Fenerbahce from Ankaragucu last summer but a big-money move to Britain is already on the cards. The Turkish U21 international has enjoyed a superb campaign in Istanbul with his price-tag rising from £1 million to £12.5 million in the space of half a season.

That is a substantial fee for a young, still relatively unproven goalkeeper but Bayindir is at least within Sheffield United’s reach. Unlike Henderson, who is valued by Manchester United at an eye-watering £30 million.

Goal keeper Altay Bayindir (R) of Fenerbahce in action during the Turkish Super Lig soccer match between Fenerbahce and Aytemiz Alanyaspor at the Ulker Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey on...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for MANCHESTER UNITED team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch