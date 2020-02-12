Report: Sheffield United identify £12.5m rising star as key man's replacement

Dean Henderson will return to Manchester United when his spell at Bramall Lane ends; could Fenerbahce's Altay Bayindir replace him in the Premier League?

Sheffield United have identified £12.5 million-rated Fenerbahce goalkeeper Altay Bayindir as a potential replacement for star loanee Dean Henderson, according to Fotospor.

Being the most impressive English goalkeeper in the game is no mean feat these days.

And Henderson, on the back of a remarkable second season at Bramall Lane, has put himself in the conversation to be Gareth Southgate’s number one with Euro 2020 just four months away.

Unfortunately for Chris Wilder, Henderson is only on loan from Manchester United and it looks like his long-term future lies at Old Trafford, particularly with David de Gea enduring an alarming dip in form over the last 12 months or so.

Sheffield United are under no illusions that replacing arguably the Premier League’s most in-form shot-stopper is easier said than done, though reports suggest they could put their faith in another young glovesman.

21-year-old Bayindir only joined Fenerbahce from Ankaragucu last summer but a big-money move to Britain is already on the cards. The Turkish U21 international has enjoyed a superb campaign in Istanbul with his price-tag rising from £1 million to £12.5 million in the space of half a season.

That is a substantial fee for a young, still relatively unproven goalkeeper but Bayindir is at least within Sheffield United’s reach. Unlike Henderson, who is valued by Manchester United at an eye-watering £30 million.