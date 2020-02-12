Quick links

Liverpool

Chelsea

Premier League

Report: Liverpool want £33.5m 'proper striker' Klopp once compared to Sadio Mane

Danny Owen
Head coach Juergen Klopp of Liverpool FC and Sadio Mane of Liverpool FC gesture during the UEFA Super Cup match between FC Liverpool and FC Chelsea at Vodafone Park on August 14, 2019 in...
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Premier League leaders Liverpool could reportedly sign another exciting attacker in the shape of Ajax's Eredivisie star Quincy Promes.

Quincy Promes of the Netherlands looks on during the FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifier between the Netherlands and Bulgaria held at The Amsterdam ArenA on September 3, 2017 in Amsterdam,...

Liverpool are putting together plans to bring Dutch international Quincy Promes to the Premier League, according to Sport, although Ajax will demand £33.5 million for a man they only signed in the summer.

At the age of 28, a player who has been linked with a move to England almost every summer in recent memory is once again attracting admiring glances from some of Britain’s biggest clubs.

 

Liverpool are interested, according to reports on the continent, with Chelsea also fans of a jet-heeled winger who has been reborn at Ajax after a forgettable spell at Sevilla. In all competitions, Promes has produced 15 goals for the reigning Eredivisie champions, including a trademark back-post tap-in during November’s thrilling 4-4 draw at Stamford Bridge.

The former FC Twente star appeared to catch Frank Lampard’s eye that night in West London, though coaching counterpart Jurgen Klopp has been aware of his considerable talents for some time.

Quincy Promes of Ajax, celebrates his goal the 1-0 during the Dutch Eredivisie match between Ajax v PSV at the Johan Cruijff Arena on February 2, 2020 in Amsterdam Netherlands

“Promes is like Sadio Mané. He can shoot very quick and is a proper striker,” the charismatic German told The Guardian after his Liverpool side went head-to-head with the Dutchman’s Spartak Moscow in the Champions League group-stages.

Unfortunately for Promes, a summer move to Anfield would see him stuck behind Mane in the pecking order.

Then again, with the likes of Divock Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri a level or two behind Liverpool’s Senegalese talisman, a deal to bring a £33.5 million-rated international to Merseyside would add devastating death to a squad already taking European football by storm.

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - FEBRUARY 02:

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for CHELSEA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch