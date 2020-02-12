Report: Liverpool want £33.5m 'proper striker' Klopp once compared to Sadio Mane

Premier League leaders Liverpool could reportedly sign another exciting attacker in the shape of Ajax's Eredivisie star Quincy Promes.

Liverpool are putting together plans to bring Dutch international Quincy Promes to the Premier League, according to Sport, although Ajax will demand £33.5 million for a man they only signed in the summer.

At the age of 28, a player who has been linked with a move to England almost every summer in recent memory is once again attracting admiring glances from some of Britain’s biggest clubs.

Liverpool are interested, according to reports on the continent, with Chelsea also fans of a jet-heeled winger who has been reborn at Ajax after a forgettable spell at Sevilla. In all competitions, Promes has produced 15 goals for the reigning Eredivisie champions, including a trademark back-post tap-in during November’s thrilling 4-4 draw at Stamford Bridge.

The former FC Twente star appeared to catch Frank Lampard’s eye that night in West London, though coaching counterpart Jurgen Klopp has been aware of his considerable talents for some time.

“Promes is like Sadio Mané. He can shoot very quick and is a proper striker,” the charismatic German told The Guardian after his Liverpool side went head-to-head with the Dutchman’s Spartak Moscow in the Champions League group-stages.

Unfortunately for Promes, a summer move to Anfield would see him stuck behind Mane in the pecking order.

Then again, with the likes of Divock Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri a level or two behind Liverpool’s Senegalese talisman, a deal to bring a £33.5 million-rated international to Merseyside would add devastating death to a squad already taking European football by storm.