'Of course': Manager admits he is desperate to keep reported Rangers target

Danny Owen
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Steven Gerrard's Rangers are reportedly keeping tabs on Kilmarnock striker Alex Dyer; will he leave the Scottish Premiership outfit for Ibrox?

Kilmarnock manager Alex Dyer is desperate to keep Eamonn Brophy at Rugby Park amid claims that Rangers could soon come calling for the Scotland international, speaking to the Evening Express.

With a contract which is due to expire in 2021, an Ayrshire outfit will have to act fast if they want to keep hold of one of the Premiership’s most influential attackers.

Former Celtic reject Brophy has been a revelation at Killie over the last 18 months or so, notching seven goals this season while being handed a first ever Scotland cap by his former Rugby Park boss Steve Clarke.

According to the Record, Rangers are interested in bringing Brophy back to Glasgow, perhaps hoping that the 23-year-old will be available for a cut-price fee with his deal running down. But Dyer has no plans to bid farewell to his explosive front man any time soon.

“As far as I know (Brophy) has 18 months to go and he is our player,” said a 54-year-old tactician handed the reigns at Kilmarnock after working as an assistant to Clarke and Angelo Alessio.

“It hasn’t come to me yet. Of course, I would like to see him stay. When he is in the side and playing well we are a better team so obviously you want to keep the best players at the club.”

The Record reports that Killie are hoping to tie Brophy down until 2023, while offering him a substantial pay rise.

But the chance to belatedly prove his worth at one of the Old Firm giants, albeit the one in blue rather than green, should appeal to a 23-year-old who hasn’t even begun to scratch the surface of his potential.

