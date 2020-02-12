'Missed a trick': Nottingham Forest fans cannot believe they didn't sign £3m star

Nottingham Forest threw away the chance to close in on the automatic promotion places with a Championship defeat to Charlton Athletic.

It was a tale of two strikers during the Championship clash between Nottingham Forest and Charlton Athletic on Tuesday night – one that played and one that didn’t.

While Forest left star man and top scorer Lewis Grabban out of the XI due to a minor injury problem, his opposite number produced a match-winning display as one of the promotion favourites suffered a shock 1-0 home defeat to a team with one win in their last 18 games.

It was Lyle Taylor who netted the winner at the City Ground, firing a brilliant first-time volley past Brice Samba after an inch-perfect Naby Sarr cross. That is nine goals in 12 starts now; not bad for a player in his first Championship campaign.

With TEAMtalk reporting that Nottingham Forest were keen to snap up Charlton’s contract rebel during the January transfer window, the irony has not been lost on the City Ground faithful.

Their one-that-got-away came back to haunt the club that really could have done with him wearing Garibaldi red last night, especially with their over-reliance on Grabban laid bare for the world to see.

£3 million would have been a lot to pay for a striker who will be a free agent in July. But promotion to the Premier League, after two decades in the wilderness, is priceless.

Lyle Taylor was absolutely class for Charlton tonight. First time I’ve seen him play live. To think a small fee would have got him in January. Would have liked him in a red shirt. Not just his goal, metrics tells us he does that well but the all round forward play. #nffc#cafcpic.twitter.com/ocAlYKkRk0 — ForestAnalytics (@AnalyticsForest) February 12, 2020

West Brom have won this league because of their January, knowing we wanted Taylor and opted for someone unknown is so frustrating. — Baz (@HarrySax98) February 11, 2020

Agreed here, should've gone all out especially as Taylor wouldnt of been a ton of money either — Joe (@NFFCJoe__) February 11, 2020

I don’t know the in and outs, but apparently Lyle Taylor refused to sign a new contract at Charlton. In the January window i would of dangled the carrot to get him to Forest. Potentially he could of been a prem player in 6 months safer bet than Da Costa for the same money. #nffc — Thomas Newton ® (@Tnewton_1988) February 11, 2020

Recruitment in the January window is looking really poor. Bringing in low confidence out of form players was a gamble like tonight’s team selection. Did we even try to recruit some quality like Lyle Taylor? He bossed the game up front for them today. — Christopher Weaver (@WeaverChweaver) February 11, 2020

That Lyle Taylor would of been a perfect foil for Grabbs, playing with him or instead of him. Missed a trick with that one, scores goals too #nffc — Woody (@Mister_Forest) February 11, 2020

Lyle Taylor should have been the player we went after. Pace, strength and can finish, hes looked great all season #nffc — Ryan Thorndyke (@RyT27) February 11, 2020

Really missed out on not signing Taylor, worked his arse off for Charlton tonight #NFFC — James Davies (@JamesDavies35) February 11, 2020