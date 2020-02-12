Quick links

Nottingham Forest

Charlton Athletic

Championship

'Missed a trick': Nottingham Forest fans cannot believe they didn't sign £3m star

Danny Owen
Nottingham Forest fans sing after the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Derby County at City Ground on March 11, 2018 in Nottingham, England.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nottingham Forest threw away the chance to close in on the automatic promotion places with a Championship defeat to Charlton Athletic.

Lyle Taylor (R) and Joe Aribo of Charlton Athletic (L) celebrate victory in the penalty shoot out after the Sky Bet League One Play-Off Second Leg match between Charlton Athletic and...

It was a tale of two strikers during the Championship clash between Nottingham Forest and Charlton Athletic on Tuesday night – one that played and one that didn’t.

While Forest left star man and top scorer Lewis Grabban out of the XI due to a minor injury problem, his opposite number produced a match-winning display as one of the promotion favourites suffered a shock 1-0 home defeat to a team with one win in their last 18 games.

It was Lyle Taylor who netted the winner at the City Ground, firing a brilliant first-time volley past Brice Samba after an inch-perfect Naby Sarr cross. That is nine goals in 12 starts now; not bad for a player in his first Championship campaign.

Lyle Taylor of Charlton Athletic applauds after the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Charlton Athletic at City Ground on February 11, 2020 in Nottingham, England.

With TEAMtalk reporting that Nottingham Forest were keen to snap up Charlton’s contract rebel during the January transfer window, the irony has not been lost on the City Ground faithful.

Their one-that-got-away came back to haunt the club that really could have done with him wearing Garibaldi red last night, especially with their over-reliance on Grabban laid bare for the world to see.

£3 million would have been a lot to pay for a striker who will be a free agent in July. But promotion to the Premier League, after two decades in the wilderness, is priceless.

Lyle Taylor (9) of Charlton during the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Charlton Athletic at the City Ground, Nottingham on Tuesday 11th February 2020.

 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch