Liverpool reportedly scout 'world-class' £50m star Antonio Conte tipped for greatness

Premier League leaders Liverpool reportedly watched Inter star Marcelo Brozovic during a thrilling Serie A clash with arch rivals AC Milan at the San Siro.

It was Romelu Lukaku who produced the enduring image from one of the most dramatic Milan derbies in recent memory. After sealing a potentially Scudetto-winning victory with a bullet header in stoppage time, Inter’s record signing lifted the corner flag out of the San Siro turf and raised it victoriously above his head like, a Hollywood ending for a Hollywood clash.

But without the perennially underrated Marcelo Brozovic, a stunning comeback victory against Inter’s time-honoured rivals would not have been possible.

The Nerazzuri were 2-0 down when their Croatian midfielder thundered a brilliant volley into the net from 25 yards.

Forty minutes later, Lukaku was putting the finishing touches on a remarkable turnaround as Inter replaced Juventus at the top of the table.

As soon as Brozovic’s wonderous drive sent the San Siro crowd into raptures, it was impossible to forget what Antonio Conte said in the autumn about a man who is playing the best football of his career in black and blue.

"Brozo can get better. He can get better with his passes to the attack, he can set up more goals," one of the game’s most-demanding sergeants told Goal of his on-pitch general.

"I think he needs to also work on his defensive game. A holding midfielder must be good in defence too. He can become world class.

"As for Pirlo, I do not want to make a comparison with Brozo. Pirlo is someone who is a genius. He made history in this game. Brozo has different traits, he is training well and I am pleased with him. I want him to become a world-class player."

Such an iconic goal in a famous triumph against Inter’s city rivals feels like one giant step in the right direction for a midfielder who is quickly establishing himself amongst Europe’s elite.

But with a £50 million release clause in his contract, whether Brozovic achieves ‘world class’ status in black and blue is anyone’s guess. Scouts from Liverpool were watching on as the former Dinamo Zagreb man produced one of the greatest displays of his career on Sunday, according to FC Inter News.

And while Inter have been a team transformed under Conte, from annual underachievers into a snarling, insatiable beast with a taste for silver, the chance to play under Jurgen Klopp at Anfield will appeal to almost anyone. Including Brozovic.