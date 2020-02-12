Quick links

'Incredibly beautiful': Reported Celtic and Brighton target makes decision about his future

Danny Owen
Celtic Manager Neil Lennon is seen during a press conference at Celtic Park ahead of the Europa League match between Celtic and Lazio on October 23, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Scottish Premiership champions Celtic are reportedly eyeing Union Berlin's Bundesliga forward Sebastian Andersson, as are Graham Potter's Brighton.

Sebastian Andersson of 1.FC Union Berlin celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's first goal during the Bundesliga match between 1. FC Union Berlin and 1. FC Koeln at Stadion An...

Sebastian Andersson looks set to stay in Germany for the time being with the Celtic and Brighton target making it clear that he is focused on extending his contract at Union Berlin, as reported by 4-4-2.

A late-blooming Swede has been one of the surprise packages of the 2019/20 Bundesliga season. 28-year-old Andersson had spent his entire career in Scandinavia until as recently as three years ago, but he is certainly making up for lost time during his first ever campaign in a major European league.

After firing Union Berlin to promotion, this old-school number nine has taken to life in the top-flight like a duck to water with eight Bundesliga goals already. No less than five of those have been scored with his iron-clad forehead.

 

According to BILD, both Celtic and Brighton had shown interest in bringing the nine-cap Sweden international to Britain on a free when his contract expired at the end of the season.

But, two months after those reports emerged, it doesn’t look like Andersson is going anywhere soon.

“I settled in very quickly at Union and in Berlin with my family and I am therefore looking forward to renewing my contract here,” Andersson said after agreeing an extension to his current deal.

Sebastian Andersson of Sweden looks on as the teams line up ahead of the UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier match between Sweden and Faroe Islands at Friends Arena on November 18, 2019 in Solna,...

“In the one and a half years I've been playing here so far, there have been many incredibly beautiful moments. I want to do my part to ensure that we experience more of it in the near future.”

Things may change if Union suffer an immediate return to the second tier but that looks unlikely right now. An impressive 2-0 win away at Werder Bremen this weekend lifted the so-called ‘poor relations’ of Berlin up to the lofty heights of eleventh in the table, nine points above the relegation zone.

Andersson’s poachers instinct and fearsome leap suggested that he could be a long-term replacement for the 36-year-old Glenn Murray at Brighton but the shot-shy Seagulls, not to mention Celtic, will now have to look elsewhere.

Sebastian Andersson of 1.FC Union Berlin celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's second goal during the Bundesliga match between 1. FC Union Berlin and 1. FC Koeln at Stadion An...

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

