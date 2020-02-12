'Drastic decision': Player rejected new West Ham contract last year to join PL rivals

West Ham United watched on as Adrian walked out of the London Stadium last summer, joining Premier League leaders Liverpool on a free.

Adrian San Miguel has admitted that he turned down a three-year contract at West Ham United in favour of a move to Liverpool, telling BBC Sport that he didn’t feel ‘valued economically’ at the London Stadium.

If they could turn back the clock, the Hammers surely would have done everything in their power to keep an experienced Spanish shot-stopper in the capital.

West Ham have endured a goalkeeping nightmare in recent months with Adrian’s compatriot Roberto Jimenez scribing his name into club folklore for all the wrong reasons; the Hammers’ very own Massimo Taibi, if you will.

All the while, Adrian is living the dream at Premier League champions-in-waiting Liverpool. The 33-year-old has played more than his fair share of matches, 15 overall, while producing some seriously heroic displays when Alisson Becker was stuck on the treatment table in the autumn.

And West Ham, it seems, only have themselves to blame.

"I'd made a drastic decision not to stay any longer at West Ham, despite having a three-year contract offer on the table," explains the former Real Betis man, who’s penalty-saving masterclass helped Liverpool beat Chelsea in the UEFA Super Cup.

"I hadn't played a single game all season in the Premier League. I didn't feel valued economically either, to be honest. It was tough for me.

"Summer came and then I felt those butterflies in my stomach. I knew something good was coming. I was already aware of Liverpool's interest before I received the first offers.”

Adrian moved to Anfield on a free when his contract expired and the 33-year-old is well placed to establish himself as one of the best bargain signings in the club’s recent history.

Now only has he been a substantial upgrade on the ever unreliable Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius, Adrian’s affable nature and forceful personality has made him a central figure in a dressing room full of stars.