Report: Celtic player pictured in airport as £400k Hoops exit edges closer

Neil Lennon's Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic have allowed Lewis Morgan to make a shock move to the MLS with David Beckham's Inter Miami.

Just in case there were any doubts about whether Lewis Morgan was indeed on his way to America, the sight of the Celtic flop holding up the old stars and stripes in an airport departure lounge should make things a little clearer.

A man who failed to live up to expectations during two years as a Celtic player is on the verge of history on the other side of the Atlantic.

The Scotland international is on his way to Florida, lured away from the green half of Glasgow by the chance to see his name up in (neon) lights at David Beckham’s very own Inter Miami.

The Daily Record reports that Morgan’s departure will earn Celtic around £400,000. And, after snipping their way through some considerable red tape, the Scotland international finally has a VISA sorted and a seat on the plane booked.

Morgan, and Inter Miami themselves, are now set for a long-awaited MLS debut on March 1.

In truth, a former Rangers youngster who made his name during that stellar season with St Mirren in 2017/18 probably won’t be missed at Celtic.

Two goals and three assists in 18 games in the first half of the campaign highlights his galling lack of end product, while Neil Lennon’s experimental attempts to turn the hard-working winger into a centre-forward nearly blew up in his face during the lucky Scottish League Cup final victory over The Gers.