Quick links

Celtic

Scottish Premiership

Report: Celtic player pictured in airport as £400k Hoops exit edges closer

Danny Owen
A general view of Celtic Park ahead of the UEFA Europa League Round of 32 match between Celtic and Zenit St Petersburg at the Celtic Park on February 15, 2018 in Glasgow, United Kingdom.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Neil Lennon's Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic have allowed Lewis Morgan to make a shock move to the MLS with David Beckham's Inter Miami.

Lewis Morgan of Celtic celebrates after he scores his sides first goal during the UEFA Europa League group E match between Celtic FC and Stade Rennes at Celtic Park on November 28, 2019 in...

Just in case there were any doubts about whether Lewis Morgan was indeed on his way to America, the sight of the Celtic flop holding up the old stars and stripes in an airport departure lounge should make things a little clearer.

A man who failed to live up to expectations during two years as a Celtic player is on the verge of history on the other side of the Atlantic.

Subscribe

The Scotland international is on his way to Florida, lured away from the green half of Glasgow by the chance to see his name up in (neon) lights at David Beckham’s very own Inter Miami.

 

The Daily Record reports that Morgan’s departure will earn Celtic around £400,000. And, after snipping their way through some considerable red tape, the Scotland international finally has a VISA sorted and a seat on the plane booked.

Morgan, and Inter Miami themselves, are now set for a long-awaited MLS debut on March 1.

Lewis Morgan of Celtic comes on as a substitute for Odsonne Edouard of Celtic during the UEFA Europa League Group B match between FC Salzburg and Celtic at Red Bull Arena Wals-Siezenheim...

In truth, a former Rangers youngster who made his name during that stellar season with St Mirren in 2017/18 probably won’t be missed at Celtic.

Two goals and three assists in 18 games in the first half of the campaign highlights his galling lack of end product, while Neil Lennon’s experimental attempts to turn the hard-working winger into a centre-forward nearly blew up in his face during the lucky Scottish League Cup final victory over The Gers.

Lewis Morgan of Celtic battles for possession with Gerzino Nyamsi of Stade Rennais FC during the UEFA Europa League group E match between Celtic FC and Stade Rennes at Celtic Park on...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch