Who is Damien Molony? The Split star's age, Instagram and previous roles

The BBC legal drama is back for an exciting new series.

Damien Molony has arrived in The Split and audiences are over the moon.

It's good to see it back...

There are plenty of great BBC shows, and of course, The Split sits nicely in this admittedly broad category. The legal drama series was written and created by Abi Morgan and first arrived on screens back in April 2018, earning quick praise from a fast-growing following.

Such talents as Nicola Walker, Stephen Mangan, Fiona Button, Annabel Scholey and Barry Atsma turn in great work, but there's always room for more to make an entrance, as series 2 so brilliantly highlights.

The show's highly anticipated return kickstarted on Tuesday, February 11th 2020 and saw some new faces added to the mix. Sure, it was great to see favourites from the previous episodes back, but that's a given. The first episode of a new season isn't just about bringing viewers up to speed, but flashy introductions too.

Damien Molony in The Split

Daniel Molony has joined the cast of The Split as Tyler Donaghue.

Fans are enjoying seeing the 35-year-old Irish actor aboard, and as you'd expect, Damien is having a great time too, having previously told Damien Molony Forum: "I’m having great fun playing Tyler. it’s been a really fun few months. I loved the first series, so I am thrilled to be in the show.“

Similarly, he recently tweeted: "Tuesday Feb 11th at 9pm @BBCOne ... I loved Series 1 of #TheSplit, so imagine my delight as I sneak into Series 2..."

We're glad it's not just a quick cameo too, as he's set to star throughout the series. But, for those unacquainted with his career, where may we have seen him before?

Damien Molony: Movies & TV

According to IMDb, he first appeared on screens in the 2009 short Making Rosebud (he played William West Junior).

After appearing in more shorts, he landed the role of Hal in the hit series Being Human, which he reprised for an impressive fourteen episodes. He would then go on to showcase his talents in a wide range of TV efforts, including Ripper Street (Det. Const. Albert Flight), Clean Break (Danny Dempsey), Crashing (Anthony), Suspects (DS Jack Weston) and GameFace (Jon).

On the other hand, the role fresh in our memories is that of Dylan in Brassic! He smashed it alongside Joseph Gilgun and Michelle Keegan in the refreshing comedy series, and we can't wait to see him return for more episodes.

It's not just TV though, as he's also been in such films as The Current War: Director's Cut (Bourke Cockran) and the 2015 dark comedy Kill Your Friends (Ross) with Nicholas Hoult.

(L-R) Joseph Gilgun, Michelle Keegan and Damien Molony attend the preview of Sky original Brassic, all episodes of the comedy drama available August 22 on July 30, 2019 in London, England.

Follow Damien Molony on Instagram

If you're enjoying his work in The Split and fancy keeping up to date with future projects, it's definitely worth following him on Instagram.

You can find him over at @damien_molony; he currently has 10.5k followers.

There are some great snaps and a wealth of work-related posts to scroll through, including one which confirms they wrapped on Brassic season 2 back in December. With both this and The Split in mind, it's sure to be a massive year for him!

