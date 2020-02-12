Quick links

Confirmed Rangers lineup vs Kilmarnock: Jack makes big return, Katic starts

Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard looks on during the Scottish Cup fourth round match between Rangers and Stranraer FC at Ibrox Stadium on January 17, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Ibrox manager Steven Gerrard is on the road with his Rangers team tonight.

Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard looks on during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Ross County at Ibrox Stadium on January 29, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has named his team for tonight's encounter away to Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership, as per the club's official Twitter account.

The full match squad is as follows:

Starting XI - McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Katic, Halliday, Jack, Aribo, Arfield, Hagi, Kent, Morelos.

Substitutes - Foderingham, Flanagan, Edmundson, Davis, Stewart, Jones, Kamberi.

Tonight is another crucial step on the title race journey for Rangers, playing at the same time as league leaders Celtic yet again.

The two Glasgow teams have been playing mid-week to weekend football since the return from the winter break and it has been an engrossing toe-to-toe battle.

 

Kilmarnock currently sit in 7th position in the league table and will be looking to make a statement with a big performance in a live television match against Gerrard's outfit.

No surprise then that the Rangers manager has named a very strong team for the trip to Ayrshire with big hitters like Alfredo Morelos, James Tavernier and Ryan Jack all featuring.

The return of the midfielder will be especially pleasing for Gerrard, who has spoken so highly of him this week. It's Jack's first start since January.

Sadly for Rangers fans, there's no good news regarding Borna Barisic, who sits this one out.

The Croatian has been in excellent for this season, reaching double figures for assists, but it's Andy Halliday who gets the nod due to injury.

Ryan Jack of Rangers celebrates after Jermain Defoe of Rangers scores his team's third goal during the Scottish Premier League match between Hibernian and Rangers at Tynecastle Park on 20...

However, with attacking talents such as Ryan Kent and new signing Ianis Hagi in the team, there'll be an expectation that Rangers can put away their Killie hosts.

Will Rangers avoid another slip-up and secure all three points?

John is an experienced writer who has covered Scottish and English football professionally since 2013, having worked for clubs and other publications in the past. His favourite ever player is Zinedine Zidane and he thinks yours should be too.

