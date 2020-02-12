Confirmed Celtic line-up: Taylor starts again, January signings left out completely

Celtic take on Hearts in the Scottish Premiership this evening...

Celtic starting XI: Forster; Simunovic, Jullien, Ajer; Forrest, Brown, Ntcham, McGregor, Taylor; Griffiths, Edouard.

Celtic substitutes: Bain, Bauer, Hayes, Rogic, Christie, Elyounoussi, Bayo.

Celtic are back in action this evening as they host Hearts at Parkhead, just days after beating Clyde 3-0 in the Scottish Cup.

The Bhoys have won every game since the winter break, and will be looking to extend that run this evening having shown such blistering form.

It's a familiar lineup for Celtic tonight, as Fraser Forster starts in goal behind a back three of Jozo Simunovic, Christopher Jullien and Kristoffer Ajer.

James Forrest starts at right wing back with Greg Taylor still on the left despite Boli Bolingoli's return, whilst Scott Brown, Olivier Ntcham and Callum McGregor start as the midfield three.

Odsonne Edouard leads the line once again and will be supported by Leigh Griffiths as Lennon once again goes with the 3-5-2 system which has served Celtic so well of late.

Vakoun Issouf Bayo is on the bench after his goal against Clyde, whilst three creative players - Tom Rogic, Ryan Christie and Mohamed Elyounoussi - are also substitutes.

Scott Bain, Moritz Bauer and Jonny Hayes make up the rest of the bench, with no place for new signings Ismaila Soro or Patryk Klimala, whilst Hatem Abd Elhamed and Nir Bitton haven't made it as they look to return from injury.