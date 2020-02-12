Quick links

'Come to Arsenal': £30m winger urged to join Mikel Arteta's side

Said Benrahma of Brentford looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford FC and Nottingham Forest at Griffin Park on January 28, 2020 in Brentford, England.
The Algerian winger has been linked with a summer move to Arsenal.

Bryan Mbeumo and Said Benrahma of Brentford celebrate victory during the Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Brentford at The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on...

Arsenal fans on Twitter have urged Said Benrahma to join the North London club.

The Brentford winger uploaded a post-match picture of his celebration after scoring in the 1-1 draw with Leeds at Griffin Park last night.

According to The Telegraph, Arsenal are among the teams interested in signing the £30 million-rated attacker [Team Talk] in the summer.

And here's how fans of the Gunners responded to the Algerian's Twitter message last night:

 

It makes perfect sense for Mikel Arteta to want a left-sided winger in the summer.

That's because Arsenal lack a player of Benrahma's talents. They have Nicolas Pepe on the opposite wing and even he can be hit and miss since his £72 million club-record move from Lille last summer.

Gabriel Martinelli, the 18-year-old boy wonder, has been starting on the left as of late, but the Brazilian gem looks a much bigger threat to opposition defences when he's deployed as a central striker, not a winger.

There's a big difference between the Championship and the Premier League in terms of standard, but Benrahma is almost certain to get double figures in goals for the second year running.

Said Benrahma of Brentford looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford FC and Nottingham Forest at Griffin Park on January 28, 2020 in Brentford, England.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

