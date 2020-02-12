'Come to Arsenal': £30m winger urged to join Mikel Arteta's side

The Algerian winger has been linked with a summer move to Arsenal.

Arsenal fans on Twitter have urged Said Benrahma to join the North London club.

The Brentford winger uploaded a post-match picture of his celebration after scoring in the 1-1 draw with Leeds at Griffin Park last night.

According to The Telegraph, Arsenal are among the teams interested in signing the £30 million-rated attacker [Team Talk] in the summer.

And here's how fans of the Gunners responded to the Algerian's Twitter message last night:

It makes perfect sense for Mikel Arteta to want a left-sided winger in the summer.

That's because Arsenal lack a player of Benrahma's talents. They have Nicolas Pepe on the opposite wing and even he can be hit and miss since his £72 million club-record move from Lille last summer.

Gabriel Martinelli, the 18-year-old boy wonder, has been starting on the left as of late, but the Brazilian gem looks a much bigger threat to opposition defences when he's deployed as a central striker, not a winger.

There's a big difference between the Championship and the Premier League in terms of standard, but Benrahma is almost certain to get double figures in goals for the second year running.