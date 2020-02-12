Quick links

'Come join us' - Some Spurs fans would 'definitely take' 21-year-old this summer

Brian Heffernan
Norwich City's English midfielder Todd Cantwell (L) challenges Tottenham Hotspur's Argentinian midfielder Giovani Lo Celso (R) during the English Premier League football match between...
Brian Heffernan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

These Tottenham Hotspur fans would love to see Todd Cantwell join the club.

Todd Cantwell of Norwich City gets away from Miguel Almiron of Newcastle United during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Norwich City at St. James Park on February 01,...

Todd Cantwell is currently playing for Norwich and his solid performances in the Premier League this season has caught the attention of the Spurs fans.

The 21-year-old has played 25 matches in the Premier League this season, where he's scored six goals and assisted twice.

Cantwell hasn't scored against Tottenham Hotspur but has scored twice in the last 10 games. Alarmingly, the Norwich man has more yellow cards (3) in these games than goals or assists.

 

For Norwich, he usually plays on the left-hand side, but with Steven Bergwijn and Heung-min son already very capable in the wide positions - Cantwell would only really be joining as a backup.

The wide midfielder has spent most of his time at Norwich, the only time he wasn't a player for them was when Cantwell went on loan to Fortuna Sittard.

The 21-year-old played 10 times in the Netherlands, scoring two goals and managing to register three assists. Which isn't a bad record at all and for the lack of game time, it's very impressive.

Todd Cantwell of Norwich City during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Norwich City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on January 22, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

These fans were started off after a fan account reposted an Instagram story from Cantwell, in which he compliments the new Spurs stadium - leaving some supporters to suggest he should make it his permanent home.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 



