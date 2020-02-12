'Come join us' - Some Spurs fans would 'definitely take' 21-year-old this summer

These Tottenham Hotspur fans would love to see Todd Cantwell join the club.

Todd Cantwell is currently playing for Norwich and his solid performances in the Premier League this season has caught the attention of the Spurs fans.

The 21-year-old has played 25 matches in the Premier League this season, where he's scored six goals and assisted twice.

Cantwell hasn't scored against Tottenham Hotspur but has scored twice in the last 10 games. Alarmingly, the Norwich man has more yellow cards (3) in these games than goals or assists.

For Norwich, he usually plays on the left-hand side, but with Steven Bergwijn and Heung-min son already very capable in the wide positions - Cantwell would only really be joining as a backup.

The wide midfielder has spent most of his time at Norwich, the only time he wasn't a player for them was when Cantwell went on loan to Fortuna Sittard.

The 21-year-old played 10 times in the Netherlands, scoring two goals and managing to register three assists. Which isn't a bad record at all and for the lack of game time, it's very impressive.

These fans were started off after a fan account reposted an Instagram story from Cantwell, in which he compliments the new Spurs stadium - leaving some supporters to suggest he should make it his permanent home.

@ToddCantwell_10 via his Instagram story, was asked what was the best stadium he has played at, he responded with:



"The new Spurs stadium was incredible." pic.twitter.com/lrZb4qN0rN — The Spurs Web ⚪️ (@thespursweb) February 11, 2020

