21-year-old could soon be Liverpool bound, he's unlikely to play again for club this season

Herbie Kane only moved to Hull City on loan from Liverpool last month.

The Liverpool midfielder Herbie Kane is unlikely to play again this season, according to his loan club's manager.

Kane was reunited with Grant McCann, the boss under whom he starred at Doncaster Rovers last term, at Hull City in January.

And the 21-year-old appeared in six successive games for the Tigers before suffering an ankle injury in training last week.

That kept Kane out of Hull's last two fixtures - and could spell an early return to Liverpool.

Asked if the Liverpool academy product will reappear before the campaign ends, McCann told The Yorkshire Post: "I doubt it very much. I think both (players, Kane and the defender Eric Lichaj) are going to get a second opinion from a specialist. But it is very unlikely we will see them again this season."

McCann explained that Kane and Lichaj have each torn ligaments.

Kane signed a new contract of undisclosed length at Liverpool 14 months ago, but the central midfielder has only played twice for the Reds since then.

But it remains to be seen if he can break into Jurgen Klopp's plans at Anfield.

And his injury setback is unlikely to help in that regard.

Hull had a dozen players missing against Blackburn on Tuesday.