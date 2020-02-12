Quick links

Celtic

Scottish Premiership

Celtic youngster spotted in training as Lennon confirms imminent return

Olly Dawes
Jeremie Frimpong of Celtic and Loic Damour of Hearts compete for the ball during the Scottish Premier League match between Hearts and Celtic at Tynecastle Park on 18 December, 2019 in...
Celtic have been given a boost over Jeremie Frimpong.

Jeremie Frimpong of Celtic and Loic Damour of Hearts compete for the ball during the Scottish Premier League match between Hearts and Celtic at Tynecastle Park on 18 December, 2019 in...

Celtic take on Hearts in the Scottish Premiership this evening, and Neil Lennon will be looking for some injury boosts ahead of the game.

The Bhoys will be playing in front of the Parkhead faithful, and Lennon may have two players back to play in tonight's game.

The Scottish Sun note that Israeli international duo Nir Bitton and Hatem Abd Elhamed returned to full training on Tuesday, and could play some part tonight if they're lucky.

 

There's even news about Jeremie Frimpong, who hasn't played for Celtic since being stretchered off against Kilmarnock last month.

The Dutch youngster was spotted in training on Tuesday though, taking part in a running session as he steps up his attempts to return to action.

Don't expect to see him in action tonight, after almost a month on the sidelines, but his comeback shouldn't be too far away after Tuesday's developments.

Jeremie Frimpong of Celtic FC is challenged by Lewis Stevenson of Hibernian FC during the Betfred Cup Semi-Final match between Hibernan and Celtic at Hampden Park on November 02, 2019 in...

On Tuesday, boss Lennon claimed that Frimpong has finished his rehabilitation, and the plan is now for him to train fully on Thursday ahead of a return.

“He has just about finished his rehab, so hopefully he’ll train on Thursday with the rest of the squad,” said Lennon.

That's a huge boost to Celtic, as they face Copenhagen in the Europa League next week, meaning Frimpong may be back in time for the big first leg in the Danish capital.

Jeremie Frimpong of Celtic looks on prior to the Betfred Cup Final between Rangers FC and Celtic FC at Hampden Park on December 08, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

