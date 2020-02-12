Celtic youngster spotted in training as Lennon confirms imminent return

Celtic have been given a boost over Jeremie Frimpong.

Celtic take on Hearts in the Scottish Premiership this evening, and Neil Lennon will be looking for some injury boosts ahead of the game.

The Bhoys will be playing in front of the Parkhead faithful, and Lennon may have two players back to play in tonight's game.

Subscribe

The Scottish Sun note that Israeli international duo Nir Bitton and Hatem Abd Elhamed returned to full training on Tuesday, and could play some part tonight if they're lucky.

There's even news about Jeremie Frimpong, who hasn't played for Celtic since being stretchered off against Kilmarnock last month.

The Dutch youngster was spotted in training on Tuesday though, taking part in a running session as he steps up his attempts to return to action.

Don't expect to see him in action tonight, after almost a month on the sidelines, but his comeback shouldn't be too far away after Tuesday's developments.

On Tuesday, boss Lennon claimed that Frimpong has finished his rehabilitation, and the plan is now for him to train fully on Thursday ahead of a return.

“He has just about finished his rehab, so hopefully he’ll train on Thursday with the rest of the squad,” said Lennon.

That's a huge boost to Celtic, as they face Copenhagen in the Europa League next week, meaning Frimpong may be back in time for the big first leg in the Danish capital.