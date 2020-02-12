Quick links

Celtic star makes claim that'll worry Rangers boss Gerrard

Odsonne Edouard of Celtic
Celtic and Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers are competing for the Scottish Premiership title.

Odsonne Edouard of Celtic

Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard has just made a claim that could and probably should worry Rangers.

The Hoops are seven points clear of Steven Gerrard's side - who have a game in hand - in the race for the Scottish Premiership title.

It's turning out to be a very exciting title race between Celtic and Rangers, and neutrals will be hoping that it remains competitive for as long as possible.

Edouard is spearheading the Bhoys' charge for a ninth successive Premiership crown after netting a stunning 20 league goals this season so far.

 

And what's worrying for Rangers is that the 22-year-old Frenchman has suggested that he can get even better, telling the club's Twitter account that the fans can expect more from him over the coming months.

Rangers need Edouard to get worse, not better.

Even with Alfredo Morelos, who has 29 goals in all competitions, the Gers have struggled to match Celtic's consistency since the end of the winter break, dropping five points already.

And if the former Paris Saint-Germain man says that he has another few gears he can go through in the final few months then it doesn't exactly bode well for Gerrard and co.

Remember, this is a player with 20 league goals. He is ahead of Lionel Messi in the Golden Shoe ratings this season, and the prospect of him going to another level is ever so exciting for Neil Lennon and the Parkhead faithful, but it's absolutely ominous for those on the blue half of the Old Firm divide.

Odsonne Edouard of Celtic celebrates Scoring his second goal of the game during the Scottish Cup Final between Heart of Midlothian FC and Celtic FC at Hampden Park on May 25, 2019 in...

