Celtic predicted XI vs Hearts: 3 major returns; no room for Christie despite formation change

Celtic take on Hearts at Celtic Park this evening.

Neil Lennon and his Celtic team have had a brilliant start to 2020.

After immense disappointment at the end of December, the Hoops have returned from the winter break refreshed and in all-conquering form.

They've won all seven their matches in that time, scoring 22 goals in the process.

Given their last four victories occurred on the road, it'll be a welcome return to Celtic Park tonight to face Daniel Stendel's Hearts.

The Edinburgh side have real relegation worries this season but having taken care of Rangers recently at Tynecastle, might fancy their chances of a result tonight.

Lennon must get his team selection spot on to secure a result and ensure they at least maintain their lead at the top of the Scottish Premiersship, with Steven Gerrard's side playing away to Kilmarnock at the same time.

What kind of lineup will he go for?

Having played with a 4-2-3-1 formation against Clyde at the weekend, it seems likely that the Hoops boss will call upon his regulars once again and opt for a return to the 3-5-2 set-up that's been successful of late.

That means Odsonne Edouard, Leigh Griffiths and Callum McGregor should all come back into the side after earning a rest for the Scottish Cup tie.

Unfortunately for Ryan Christie, that could mean a return to the bench.

The Scotland international has been a stand-out performer for Lennon this season, scoring 17 goals and assisting 14 (Transfermarkt), but Olivier Ntcham has been outstanding in recent weeks and shouldn't be dropped when his confidence is peaking.

Jozo Simunovic should also take his place in a three-man defensive unit aided by Greg Taylor on the left flank. James Forrest will provide plenty of attacking threat on the right.

With Fraser Forster also guarding the Celtic goal, they are about as strong as can be right now, with injuries and suspensions not much of an issue.

Your predicted lineup in full is:

GK - Fraser Forster

CB - Kristoffer Ajer

CB - Christopher Jullien

CB - Jozo Simunovic

RWB - James Forrest

LWB - Greg Taylor

CM - Scott Brown

CM - Callum McGregor

AM - Olivier Ntcham

ST - Leigh Griffiths

ST - Odsonne Edouard