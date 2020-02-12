Stendel suggests Hearts ace praised by Lennon will miss Celtic clash

Neil Lennon's Celtic host the Scottish Premiership's bottom side this evening.

Ahead of their Scottish Premiership clash with Celtic, Hearts boss Daniel Stendel has suggested that Toby Sibbick will not feature against the Hoops at Parkhead tonight (Edinburgh News).

Sibbick joined the Jambos on loan in January and has made two appearances in which he has impressed, against Rangers and St Mirren.

Against the Gers, the Barnsley-owned defensive midfielder consistently broke up the opposition's attacks, while showing a good range of passing, while against the Saints, he claimed an assist.

Sibbick then missed out against Kilmarnock and Falkirk, and his absence was felt as Hearts' opponents had plenty of chances against them.

Stendel told Edinburgh News ahead of the match: "Toby has been in his bed. It is not really clear when he can come back.

"He showed in the first two games he can help us so much in all defensive positions. These are the circumstances we need to handle. We would like him back early but it does not look like this just now."

Prior to the game, Celtic boss Neil Lennon singled Sibbick out for praise, telling the Hoops media team: "Toby Sibbick looks like a good find as well".

Hearts have looked more open at the back without the 20-year-old in their starting XI, and with the Bhoys boasting a dangerous attack, it could spell bad news for tonight's visitors.

Celtic sit seven points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership table going into the game, with 67 points from 25 games, while Hearts are bottom with 18 points from 25 games.