Call Of Duty Akimbo perk: How to dual-wield in Modern Warfare Season 2

Everything you must know about how to dual-wield in Call Of Duty Modern Warfare Season 2 by unlocking the Akimbo perk.

Call Of Duty Modern Warfare Season 2 commenced yesterday and the community was both terrified and upset by its behemoth update size. However, while dauntingly big, the update does contain a lot of neat new features including an Akimbo perk which allows you to dual-wield pistols like Lara Croft before she became boring.

Version update 1.14 has added a new Classified section to the Call Of Duty Modern Warfare menu and everyone is understandably expecting this to later mark the arrival of its unannounced 200-player Battle Royale mode. While that may happen at a later date, you can spend your current time wisely by unlocking the ability to dual-wield so you both perform and act like a badass.

What is the Akimbo perk in Call Of Duty Modern Warfare Season 2?

The Akimbo perk in Call Of Duty Modern Warfare Season 2 allows players to dual-wield five different pistols.

It's available in the second season of Call Of Duty Modern Warfare as an attachment, but the Akimbo perk needs to be unlocked before you can dual-wield.

This requires completing a set of challenges for each of the five pistols that can be used like primetime Lara Croft.

All of the challenges are essentially the same and none of them are at all difficult. You should be able to unlock the Akimbo perk without breaking a sweat.

How to dual-wield in Call Of Duty Modern Warfare Season 2

You must unlock the Akimbo perk to dual-wield in Call Of Duty Modern Warfare Season 2.

Players can dual-wield five different pistols, but you need to complete the following challenges to unlock the Akimbo perk for each compatible weapon:

X16 - Get three kills in five different matches with the Sleight of Hand perk

1911 - Get three kills in five different matches with the Mo'Money perk

.357 - Get three kills in five different matches with the Recon perk

M19 - Get three kills in five different matches with the Frangible-Wouding perk

.50 GS - Get three kills in five different matches with the FMJ perk

Once you've killed the required amount of people, the Akimbo perk will automatically be unlocked and become available for that specific pistol.

You should be able to complete all of the above challenges relatively quick, meaning you won't need to work hard or break your back to become a Call Of Duty action hero.