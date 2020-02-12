Call Of Duty: What is 'Classified'? Battle Royale map discovered in Modern Warfare Season 2!

Call Of Duty fans are wondering what is hidden behind 'Classified', and the map for Battle Royale seems to have been discovered in Modern Warfare Season 2.

Activision kick-started Call Of Duty Modern Warfare Season 2 yesterday and a lot of players were surprised and upset by the behemoth size of the update. Players were also disappointed by the lack of Battle Royale, but your frowns may soon turn into smiles as the much-anticipated 200-player multiplayer mode may be hidden behind the new 'Classified' section of the menu. This strongly appears to be the case with the mode's map having also reportedly been discovered in-game.

Battle Royale was expected to be a part of Call Of Duty Modern Warfare Season 2 prior to its launch thanks to an extensive collection of leaks via in-game bugs and reported loading screen datamines. However, the official roadmap and first ever trailer for Season 2 both confirmed that the multiplayer mode wouldn't be available from day one.

While the popular multiplayer mode isn't a part of the roadmap or the second season's first trailer, it does appear as if it will be added to Season 2 once the Classified section is revealed.

What is classified in Call Of Duty Modern Warfare Season 2?

Call Of Duty Modern Warfare Season 2 has added a new section to the main menu called Classified.

There's no official way of knowing what's Classified, but it does appear to be the 200-player Battle Royale mode fans had anticipated for the launch of Call Of Duty Modern Warfare Season 2.

As for why fans believe it's hiding Battle Royale, it's because Season 2 contains an opening cinematic which appears to tease the mode.

This opening cinematic shows a bunch of soldiers leaping out of a plane onto a huge map situated around an airport. Not only that, but this airport is also surrounded by clouds of green gas.

Fans have interpreted this cinematic as a tease for Battle Royale because games such as Fortnite and PUBG open with players hopping out of planes.

In addition, these multiplayer titles also feature deadly zones which force players out of hiding and into smaller spaces as time progresses. And this is what the green clouds of gas have been judged to be.

It's important to clarify that Battle Royale is not a confirmed multiplayer mode for Season 2 or Call Of Duty Modern Warfare as an entire package.

There's still the possibility that it could be a free spin-off as an entirely separate download, but at the same time it's looking increasingly likely that the Classified section will eventually become the Hunger Games mode.

If you go to Atlas Superstore in a private match and become the COD caster you can explore the entire map. It is all low quality because you don't see it in regular gameplay. I flew all the way up in the sky to get the overview :) pic.twitter.com/QpiVaBd7Un — Ryan B. (@PrestigeIsKey) February 12, 2020

Call Of Duty Battle Royale map for Modern Warfare Season 2

The Battle Royale map for Call Of Duty Modern Warfare Season 2 seems to have been discovered in-game.

A YouTuber named Prestige Is Key claims that you can find the Battle Royale map in Call Of Duty Modern Warfare Season 2 by starting a Private Match on the Atlas Superstore and then switching to COD caster spectator mode (via IGN).

This will apparently allow you to view the entire map, but it will be in low resolution. Again, this doesn't guarantee that the mode will be added in Season 2, but it's another strong hint that Classified will become Battle Royale.

Call Of Duty Modern Warfare is available on PS4, Xbox One and PC.