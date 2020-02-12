Brittany S. Hall on Ballers: Five things you didn’t know from age to partner!

Ballers is currently airing on the new Sky Comedy channel but what do we know about actress Brittany S. Hall?

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has come a long way since we first saw him take to the wrestling ring back in the late 1990s.

Not only is the 47-year-old actor one of the busiest film stars on the planet but he even finds time to appear in TV shows as well.

From 2015 until the show's final season in 2019, Dwayne was the leading light in the TV series Ballers, the fifth season of which has just arrived on Sky Comedy.

The series tells the story of a retired NFL player looking to take the next steps in his career beyond his playing days.

Joining The Rock in the series is a host of up-and-coming talent including John David Washington and Brittany S. Hall to name but two.

Meet Brittany S. Hall in Ballers

In the series Ballers, Brittany S. Hall takes on the role of Amber Kelley and is Ricky Jerret's (John David Washington) partner in the series.

She's introduced in a recurring role in season 3 before she was elevated up into the main cast in seasons 4 and 5.

Five things you didn't know about Brittany S. Hall

Humble beginnings - Brittany S. Hall, who was born on September 30th 1987 (making her 32), was always destined to become a performer. At school in Washington D.C., Brittany was regularly involved in dance recitals and school plays and when she moved to Frostburg State University she studied Theatre and Mass Communications.



Reality TV - Brittany Hall's first appearance on TV came in the VH1 reality TV series Real Chance of Love where she quickly became a firm fan-favourite.

Biggest role - Brittany's biggest TV acting role, besides Ballers, came in the 2014 series Satisfaction where she appeared in 15 episodes as the character Rosalie.

Partner - In 2014, Brittany married Kimberley Alex Hall who also works in the film and TV industry and is a writer and actress and appeared in 2019's Boomerang series.

Instagram famous - Over on Instagram, Brittany S. Hall has a total of 25,000 followers at the time of writing.

How to watch Ballers

Ballers' fifth and final season first aired on the US network HBO back in 2019.

For viewers in the UK, Ballers can be found on the new Sky channel Sky Comedy as well as the streaming service Now TV.