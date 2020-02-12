White House Farm: Where is Brett Collins now? Have his thoughts on Jeremy Bamber changed?

His former belief in Jeremy Bamber's innocence has been revised.

White House Farm fans are curious about Brett Collins as the series wraps up.

Well, we're impressed!

There are so many great crime-dramas out there, but one of the best in recent memory would have to be White House Farm.

It arrived on ITV on Wednesday, January 8th 2020, offering audiences six episodes of gripping drama and focusing its lens on captivating real-life events. Writers Kris Mrksa and Giula Sandler help paint a portrait of the White House Farm murders which took place way back in August 1985, along with a terrific cast featuring Stephen Graham and beyond.

June and Nevill Bamber were murdered inside their farmhouse, and adopted daughter Sheila Caffell and her six-year-old twin sons, Daniel and Nicholas, were also killed.

The 24-year-old Jeremy Bamber survived.

Brett Collins: White House Farm

Brett Collins was the friend of Jeremy Bamber and is portrayed in White House Farm by actor Alfie Allen. He once believed in Jeremy's innocence and even got a lawyer to help defend him.

According to the Mirror, he is now 65-years-old and is living in New Zealand.

Interestingly, he has recently opened up about his opinions on Jeremy and has recounted his experiences with him, claiming that the new alibi of a killer with rifle-in-hand at the window holds no weight.

Let's dive deeper...

Brett Collins opens up about Jeremy Bamber

Brett's belief in Jeremy's innocence has changed drastically over the years. For over thirty years he has remained silent about his stance on the whole thing, but now, he has spoken out.

As highlighted by the earlier source [Mirror], he has expressed in the wake of Jeremy's appeal and alibi: “He [Jeremy] didn’t ever bring up someone being inside or being seen at the window when the police were there with him to me. It’s just bulls**t.”

That definitely rings surprising, and in reflection of his previous beliefs, he addressed: “I got a lawyer to represent Jeremy at his court case and at that stage I believed in him. But as time has gone by, and I’ve had a lot of time to think about things, I’ve totally changed my mind..."

He has even gone as far as to say: “Jeremy should stop this appeal, stop stirring things up and leave people alone. He should never be released from jail.”

Brett Collins on the White House Farm murders

Jeremy's former friend has shed even more light on the story.

Remembering the family funeral, he argued: “At the funeral, Jeremy wasn’t depressed or really down. He was making jokes and was almost theatrical... After the murders, he asked me to go to the farm with him and help him take all the valuable stuff he had picked out to go to the auctions in London. He literally rifled through the house in every hidden spot grabbing handfuls of cash."

The interview certainly paints things in a new light, and it will be interesting to see what else he has to potentially say on the case as it evolves.

