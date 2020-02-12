Quick links

Boss responds when asked if he's signing £1.8m-a-year man banished by Bruce at Newcastle

Steve Bruce manager of Newcastle United during the FA Cup Fourth Round Replay match between Oxford United and Newcastle United at Kassam Stadium on February 04, 2020 in Oxford, England.
Two former Newcastle United players are already on the books at Brisbane Roar.

Ki Sung-yueng of Newcastle looks on during the Premier League Match between Burnley FC and Newcastle United at Turf Moor on November 26, 2018, in Burnley, England.

Robbie Fowler has ruled Brisbane Roar out of a move for the released Newcastle United midfielder Ki Sung-yueng.

Ki was freed from his Newcastle contract in January, having made just four appearances all season.

And a move to Australian football has been mooted for the South Korean.

But asked whether Brisbane could be Ki's next destination, Fowler said, as quoted by The World Game: "I’m a realist.

 

"We can’t afford him and I don’t think anybody in the A-League could.

"I know he went to school here but we have to be realistic."

The Australian website reports that Ki earned an annual salary of A$3.5 million (around £1.8m) at Newcastle.

But the absence of a transfer fee could convince some clubs to take a punt on the 31-year-old.

Ki previously played for Celtic, Sunderland and Swansea City whilst in Europe, and appeared on around 300 occasions.

Roar Head Coach Robbie Fowler looks on after the round 27 A-League match between the Brisbane Roar and Adelaide United at Suncorp Stadium on April 25, 2019 in Brisbane, Australia.

Fowler, the former Liverpool, Manchester City and England striker, was appointed as manager of Brisbane Roar late last year.

The 44-year-old spent two seasons as a player down under, representing North Queensland Fury and Perth Glory.

His squad contains two former Newcastle youngsters, Bradden Inman and Macauley Gillesphey.

