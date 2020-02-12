Boss admits he wants to sign £1m Rangers player this summer, fears he'll go elsewhere

The Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is reported to have paid seven-figure to bring Jamie Murphy to Ibrox.

The loaned-out Rangers winger Jamie Murphy is wanted on a permanent transfer by his temporary employers.

Murphy has barely featured for Rangers since he became a full-time Gers player in the summer of 2018, owing to injury.

After getting back fit, the boyhood Rangers fan was lent to Burton Albion in January, and reunited with his former manager at Sheffield United, Nigel Clough.

Three goals and one assist have arrived in just five games since then.

And Clough would love to have him back next season, though he suspects that Murphy will be lured elsewhere - if he isn't wanted back at Rangers.

“He’s been brilliant,” the Burton boss told the Totally Football Show. “When we heard that we might have a small chance of bringing him in, we just did everything we could to get him down here. I think he’s got three in five now or something.

“He’s a game-changing player. We’re extremely lucky to have him in our squad in League One because he’s at least a Championship player and he’s proved that. But coming back from injury, he just wanted to come somewhere that he knew that he knew, he knew the people and he was guaranteed to play. He’s back enjoying his football again and scoring goals. That’s brilliant, and will set him up for next season wherever he goes.

“We would love to [keep him next season], but he’s got a year left at Rangers. In this sort of form I’m sure they’ll be keeping an eye on him and think he can do a job for them. If not, I would think a Championship club [will come in for him] at the very least.”

Despite their willingness to let Murphy leave, his position is not one in which Rangers - Ryan Kent aside - have been particularly strong this season.

The Gers manager Steven Gerrard recruited five new wingers in the summer transfer window, including Kent.

However, Sheyi Ojo has flattered to deceive while on loan from Liverpool, while Jordan Jones and Brandon Barker have spent much of the campaign sidelined and were linked with January moves away from Ibrox.

The remaining wide man, Jake Hastie, was loaned to Rotherham United, where his form faded after an initially bright start and led to his premature return last month.