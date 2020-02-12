Black Opium advert girl and song explained - 2020 Yves Saint Laurent commercial is a hit!

Yves Saint Laurent has unveiled a new take on their Black Opium advert just in time for Valentine's Day.

Creating a memorable advert is almost considered an art form and has seen many a creative mind think up a new idea to get a viewer to buy the product on show.

However, one of the simplest, albeit expensive, methods of creating a memorable advert is to include a famous face or a popular song.

As a result, most high-budget adverts will do just that and bring in a Hollywood actor and stick a famous song in the background, it's a recipe for success.

One advert that uses both of these methods is Yves Saint Laurent's Black Opium advert.

Who's the girl in the Black Opium advert?

The advert features plenty of stunning cityscape shots and follows a stunning model around the neon-lit city.

That model is none other than Hollywood actress Zoë Kravitz who is best known for her roles in the likes of Mad Mad: Fury Road, X-Men: First Class, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, Big Little Lies and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse where she voiced Mary Jane.

What's the song in the Black Opium advert?

A lot can be said for the song used in an advert as a catchy tune will get stuck in your head and you'll end up thinking about a certain product every time you hear that song again.

In the case of the Black Opium advert, the song used is The Hills by Canadian artist The Weeknd.

Over on YouTube, the music video for the song has been viewed over 1.4 billion times so Yves Saint Lauren has certainly chosen well in picking a popular song.

A makeover for 2020

On February 12th 2020, a new neon-themed version of the Black Opium advert was released just in time for Valentine's Day.

The advert once again has Zoë Kravitz strutting her stuff to the sound of the Weeknd but this time, the neon levels in the night-time city have been cranked up to 11.