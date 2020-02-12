Quick links

Aston Villa

Birmingham City

Premier League

Championship

'Made such a difference', 'sign him up': Some fans blown away by Aston Villa loanee

Giuseppe Labellarte
Scott Hogan of Aston Villa in action during training session at the Bodymoor Heath training ground on December 05, 2018 in Birmingham, England.
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
Giuseppe Labellarte

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Aston Villa forward Scott Hogan has scored three times in three league games on loan at Birmingham.

Scott Hogan of Aston Villa in action during training session at the Bodymoor Heath training ground on December 05, 2018 in Birmingham, England.

A number of Birmingham City fans have taken to Twitter to rave about Aston Villa loanee Scott Hogan continuing his prolific scoring record for the Blues.

The 27-year-old joined the St Andrew's side on loan from Dean Smith's Villans in the January window and got off to the perfect start with a debut goal in the 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest.

Birmingham then took on Bristol City at Ashton Gate and Hogan netted once again, making him the first Birmingham player since Jon Toral in August 2015 to score in each of his first two league appearances for the club.

 

On Tuesday night, Pep Clotet's charges headed to Barnsley and ran out 1-0 winners - Hogan the match-winner with his left-footed strike following good work from Jude Bellingham in the 76th minute.

The result saw Birmingham climb to 14th in the Championship table, seven points off the top six, and Hogan's latest heroics were once again lauded on social media:

Hogan joined Villa from Brentford in 2017 for a fee that could reach £12million (BBC Sport) but, in 61 appearances for the claret and blue side, he netted just 10 goals and claimed four assists, according to Transfermarkt.

Scott Hogan of Aston Villa during the FA Cup Third Round match between Aston Villa and Swansea City at Villa Park on January 5, 2019 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for ASTON VILLA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch