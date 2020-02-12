'Made such a difference', 'sign him up': Some fans blown away by Aston Villa loanee

Aston Villa forward Scott Hogan has scored three times in three league games on loan at Birmingham.

A number of Birmingham City fans have taken to Twitter to rave about Aston Villa loanee Scott Hogan continuing his prolific scoring record for the Blues.

The 27-year-old joined the St Andrew's side on loan from Dean Smith's Villans in the January window and got off to the perfect start with a debut goal in the 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest.

Birmingham then took on Bristol City at Ashton Gate and Hogan netted once again, making him the first Birmingham player since Jon Toral in August 2015 to score in each of his first two league appearances for the club.

On Tuesday night, Pep Clotet's charges headed to Barnsley and ran out 1-0 winners - Hogan the match-winner with his left-footed strike following good work from Jude Bellingham in the 76th minute.

The result saw Birmingham climb to 14th in the Championship table, seven points off the top six, and Hogan's latest heroics were once again lauded on social media:

Lol we’ve got Villa’s best player — Tom Richman (@tomrichman94) February 11, 2020

Sign him up!!!! — Kieran (@kieran_stanley) February 11, 2020

Che Adams has posters of Scott Hogan on his bedroom wall. #BCFC — Francis (@ddFrancis88) February 11, 2020

Actually mad to think where we would be if we had a player like hogan from the start #bcfc — Gambino (@IrvineReese) February 11, 2020

Where's all the people that were doubting Hogan and moaned about us having him? @BCFC — Andrew.. (@woody19901) February 12, 2020

Certain players are just born to play for certain clubs... just get him signed now!!!!! #hogan #bcfc — Chris Edge (@ChrisyEdge) February 12, 2020

Scenes when Hogan takes us up, Villa get relegated and he signs for us on a free.#bcfc. — JW (@joewatson24) February 12, 2020

What a great bit of business hogan is! The blue boys keep matching on! #bcfc — Sean Butler (@sbutler__1) February 11, 2020

A horrible night to watch football but #BCFC did well to gain more control in second half with conditions in our favour.



The one bit of quality we showed all night won the game. Bellingham excellent. Hogan has made such a difference. A fantastic turn and finish.



Get in! — Ryan Deeney (@RyanDeeney2194) February 11, 2020

Hogan joined Villa from Brentford in 2017 for a fee that could reach £12million (BBC Sport) but, in 61 appearances for the claret and blue side, he netted just 10 goals and claimed four assists, according to Transfermarkt.