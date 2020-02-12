Quick links

Bielsa singles out the Leeds player he thought played 'very well' against Brentford

John Verrall
Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa waves to the leeds fans after the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford and Leeds United at Griffin Park on February 11, 2020 in Brentford, England.
Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United side picked up a 1-1 draw with Brentford at Griffin Park last night.

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has singled out Mateusz Klich as a player he thought played ‘very well’ against Brentford last night in Leeds Live.

Leeds picked up a 1-1 draw against Brentford yesterday, but were generally the better side in the contest.

The Whites managed to almost double the amount of shots Brentford had, but were just not quite able to secure the three points.

Leeds’ display was still their best in recent weeks, and Bielsa felt that Klich was one of the pick of the bunch for his team, with Pablo Hernandez, Liam Cooper and Ben White also catching his eye.

 

“[Mateusz] Klich played very well. Pablo [Hernandez] managed a lot the ball,” Bielsa said.

“He had impact managing the ball. The centre-backs were secure in their passes. [Liam] Cooper in the right and White in the left, with the full-backs controlled very well their sides.”

Klich made a total of 49 passes for Leeds against Brentford, he completed five dribbles and made two tackles in an all action display.

Leeds actually appeared to rattle Brentford with their pressing game, and Klich’s energy in the middle of the pitch was a major reason behind Bielsa’s side’s success.

Leeds actually could have been looking at the three points, but a horrendous error from Kiko Casilla was partly to blame for them not winning.

The Whites fell behind when Casilla let a back-pass from Cooper go under his foot, with Said Benrahma there to poke home from close range.

Leeds did hit back through Cooper, who smashed home from a corner, with the point enough to ensure that Bielsa’s men retained their place in the top two for the time being.

