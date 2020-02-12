Meet Ben Bailey Smith: The Split star is a rapper, comedian and actor!

He's certainly no stranger to comedy enthusiasts.

The Split is back and Ben Bailey Smith has joined the fold.

What a great casting decision!

Then again, there has been no shortage of those with this BBC legal drama series. Written and created by Abi Morgan, The Split first arrived on screens back in April 2018 and scored immediate praise with audiences.

As we said, it's brilliantly cast, with the likes of Nicola Walker, Stephen Mangan, Fiona Button, Annabel Scholey, Barry Atsma and more all sculpting compelling characters.

The excitement was high for series 2 from the very start, and indeed, the episodes had a lot to live up to. Fortunately, they brought in some new talent to join the aforementioned stars, with the likes of Damien Molony making an entrance this time around.

Episode 1 arrived on Tuesday, February 11th 2020 and teased a superb new series, especially considering this newcomer...

Ben Bailey Smith in The Split

Ben Bailey Smith stars in The Split series 2!

He and Donna Air play a celebrity couple clamouring for a divorce, as highlighted by iNews.

Who is Ben Bailey Smith, you ask? Well, he's often called by the stage name Doc Brown. The 42-year-old is arguably best known as a rapper but is also famously known as a comedian.

It's great to see that they've cast him here, but where will viewers have seen him before?

Ben Bailey Smith: Movies & TV

Ben has quite a history on the small screen and appeared in popular series Miranda as far back as 2009, according to IMDb.

The Inbetweeners fans will also remember him as the drug-dealer at the gig (Steve) in season 3. Despite only appearing briefly, he really makes a hilarious impression!

Other TV projects he's starred in include Hunter (Tyrone), Derek (Deon), Give Out Girls (Andy), Law & Order: UK (Joe Hawkins), Nurse (PC Dave), 4 O'Clock Club (Nathan), Brief Encounters (Johnny Daniels), Fleabag (Workshop Leader), Bounty Hunters (DS Evans), Cleaning Up (Blake), Britannia (Rufus) and Silent Witness (Lt. Col. Ben Carmichael).

He's also been in such films as Level Up (Joel) and David Brent: Life on the Road (Dom Johnson). As a comedian, it's obviously worth noting he's been on shows like Live at the Apollo too.

Doc Brown attends the BAFTA Children's Awards at The Roundhouse on November 26, 2017 in London, England.

Follow Ben Bailey Smith on Instagram

You know what to do...

It's definitely worth following Doc Brown on Instagram over at @docbreezy88; he currently has an impressive 11.5k followers.

He promoted the show in a recent post, writing: "9 pm TONIGHT, @bbcone & @bbciplayer the real drama is only just beginning #TheSplit."

Let's hope he's right and there are many more great moments to come.

