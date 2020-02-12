BBC's Billy Dodds says Rangers title hopes look to have been ended

Rangers suffered a damaging blow in their quest to bring a trophy to Ibrox.

Former Rangers striker Billy Dodds has said the club's title hopes look to have been ended at Rugby Park, speaking to BBC Scotland tonight (12/02 live match page, 21:34).

An Eamonn Brophy strike sunk Steven Gerrard's side in a Scottish Premiership encounter tonight.

Subscribe

With Celtic thrashing Hearts at Celtic Park, it leaves the Ibrox side a massive ten points behind at the top of the table, albeit with a game in hand.

Given they looked to have the measure of the Hoops in December it's a remarkable turnaround in fortunes and will certainly leave them with soul-searching to do over the next few days.

A lot will be said about what it means for the title race moving forward.

However, Dodds gave his instant reaction when discussing the quality of Brophy's winning effort.

As quoted by BBC Scotland (12/02 live match page, 21:34), he said: "Brophy's been in such good scoring form, but my word did he have so much to do. He hits a missile into the far corner.

"Brilliant finish and that looks to have killed Rangers' title hopes right here."

Clearly it won't be as simple as all that, but the comments do sum up just what a big night it is in the Scottish top-flight.

With two derbies remaining home and away, Rangers won't be giving up on themselves quite yet.

However, they've made things immensely difficult for themselves.

Stumbling against Hearts, Aberdeen and Kilmarnock is the kind of thing that has undone them in seasons past and it appears history is repeating itself at Ibrox.

Gerrard and his team have serious questions to answer.

It doesn't get much easier though and there's no time to ruminate too much, with a difficult match at home to Livingston coming up this weekend.

The Gers need to refocus and keep their motivation levels high or risk everything going off the rails.