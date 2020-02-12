'Asleep at the wheel': Some Spurs fans are fuming at reports multi-million-pound deal is imminent

Tottenham Hotspur had been credited with an interest in Hakim Ziyech.

Some Tottenham Hotspur fans are reacting with envy to reports that a player with whom their side has been linked is heading to a rival.

The Telegraph reported on Tuesday that Tottenham are 'admirers' of the Ajax winger Hakim Ziyech.

But according to Voetbal International, Chelsea have since struck an agreement with the Dutch side.

It is claimed that Chelsea will pay up to €45 million (around £38m) for Ziyech, who has scored or assisted 29 goals in the same amount of games this season across all competitions, if he agrees to the move.

And this is what those of a Tottenham persuasion are saying about the news on Twitter...

Why didn’t we go in for the likes of Ziyech?? Another good opportunity to sign a top player gone! Look at the price too — Spurs Down Under (@SpursDownUnder) February 12, 2020

FFS Ziyech to Chelsea

Really wanted him and £37m is a bargain ffs — SpursSignSomeoneInJanuary (@SpursTransfer10) February 12, 2020

Ziyech to Chelsea??? I hope he will change his mind when Chelsea finish outside top 4 — BergwijnTooDrippy (@SpursD22) February 12, 2020

Chelsea have got Ziyech. FFS #baller — Max (@RossiterTHFC) February 12, 2020

If Ziyech is available for 38m, why on Earth didn’t @SpursOfficial go in for him? Can’t understand it. That’s tuppence nowadays and he is a class act. #COYS #THFC — Scott Walters (@smwalters91) February 12, 2020

Anyone saying Ziyech is not a class signing for Chelsea are lying to themselves. Say whatever you want about the Dutch league but he’s done it in the champions league on numerous occasions. Quality player in his prime, I’m jealous. — Jack (@Jk_thfc) February 12, 2020

We should have signed Ziyech is the summer for 25mil, and now for 38m. Fantastic player #COYS #THFC — george b. (@honest_spurs) February 12, 2020

Chelsea going to get Ziyech for £38 million in summer, would be the perfect Eriksen replacement, asleep at the wheel as always.....#THFC — Dan (@ElCapitain82) February 12, 2020

Why are Spurs not hijacking that Ziyech deal? Perfect Eriksen replacement? #THFC — George Hopcraft (@hopcraft_george) February 12, 2020

Tottenham recently spent a similar amount on another Netherlands-based winger, Steven Bergwijn from PSV Eindhoven.

Bergwijn scored on his debut for Spurs against Manchester City earlier this month, but has recorded nine fewer goals and assists than Ziyech this campaign - an impressive tally nonetheless.

Tottenham fans - should you have been in for Ziyech?