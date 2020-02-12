Quick links

'Asleep at the wheel': Some Spurs fans are fuming at reports multi-million-pound deal is imminent

A Tottenham Hotspur fan looks dejected during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea at Wembley Stadium on August 20, 2017 in London, England.
Tottenham Hotspur had been credited with an interest in Hakim Ziyech.

Some Tottenham Hotspur fans are reacting with envy to reports that a player with whom their side has been linked is heading to a rival.

The Telegraph reported on Tuesday that Tottenham are 'admirers' of the Ajax winger Hakim Ziyech.

But according to Voetbal International, Chelsea have since struck an agreement with the Dutch side.

 

It is claimed that Chelsea will pay up to €45 million (around £38m) for Ziyech, who has scored or assisted 29 goals in the same amount of games this season across all competitions, if he agrees to the move.

And this is what those of a Tottenham persuasion are saying about the news on Twitter...

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham recently spent a similar amount on another Netherlands-based winger, Steven Bergwijn from PSV Eindhoven.

Bergwijn scored on his debut for Spurs against Manchester City earlier this month, but has recorded nine fewer goals and assists than Ziyech this campaign - an impressive tally nonetheless.

Hakim Ziyech of Ajax during the Dutch Eredivisie match between Ajax Amsterdam and Sparta Rotterdam at the Johan Cruijff Arena on January 19, 2020 in Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Tottenham fans - should you have been in for Ziyech?

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

