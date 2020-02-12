As Newcastle struggle for goals, two players sold by Benitez can't stop scoring

Newcastle United are seeing two of their former strikers thrive.

Newcastle United failed to bring in any attacking options during the January transfer window, and Steve Bruce's side look like they really need a spark.

The Magpies drew 0-0 with Norwich City in their last Premier League game, meaning that it's now just seven goals scored in the last nine Premier League games.

Joelinton is still struggling to find the net, Andy Carroll and Dwight Gayle are injured, Yoshinori Muto still hasn't shown much as a Newcastle player whilst Miguel Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximin can't be relied upon for goals.

Newcastle will surely go out into the transfer market for new attacking players in the summer, but there are two attackers the Magpies sold in recent times that can't stop scoring.

The first is Peterborough United's Ivan Toney, who scored twice last night to take his tally for the season to a huge 25 goals in 38 games for the League One side.

There is of course a big difference between League One and the Premier League, but Toney's form for the Posh has seen him become a £13million target for Bournemouth according to The Sun – 20 times what Newcastle sold him for.

Toney may not be the answer for Newcastle, but he may be able to offer something different to Joelinton, possessing more pace and predatory instincts, even if Joelinton is better as a hold-up man.

Another ex-Newcastle attacker is thriving in the Championship, as Blackburn Rovers' Adam Armstrong scored an absolute screamer against Hull City on Tuesday night.

The 23-year-old has now hit a ridiculous five goals and four assists in his last 10 games for Rovers, as he finally starts to fulfil the potential that he showed at Newcastle.

As a versatile attacker who can play wide or up front, Armstrong would fit well into Bruce's three-man attack, and if he continues to play like this, fans may want to see him return.

Rafael Benitez offloaded both in 2018, seemingly seeing no use for them. It's not out of the realms of all possibility that both players end up in the Premier League next season, which would be a cruel turn for a goal-shy Newcastle side.