'Arsenal, you want him back?': Some fans want to give summer signing back to the Gunners

Arsenal defender Carl Jenkinson has struggled since making a move to Nottingham Forest.

Nottingham Forest fans have slated Carl Jenkinson after his display last night, and asked how he ever managed to play for Arsenal.

Jenkinson joined Forest on a permanent deal from Arsenal in the summer, but he has struggled for game time this term.

The right-back was not in good form last night after being handed a rare chance to start, as Forest fell to a defeat to Charlton Athletic.

And Forest supporters are now asking questions of how Jenkinson was ever deemed good enough to play for the Gunners.

All is forgiven if you drive Jenkinson back to Arsenal — Tiegan (@TieganNFFC) February 11, 2020

Someone explain to me how jenkinson played for arsenal all them years, and don’t get me started on bong — Luis (@LuisRose1998) February 11, 2020

Never wanted Darikwa back so much. How did Jenkinson come through the Arsenal academy, play for Arsenal and get recruited by us when he can't mark, he can't close down, he can't pass and can't attack? Cash puts him to shame when you think he's only been playing RB since August. — David (@dhedley9) February 11, 2020

Did Jenkinson really play for Arsenal, or did I imagine it #NFFC — Gordon Rowland (@gordieboy67) February 11, 2020

Did jenkinson realise that he plays in defence and not up front can't believe he played for arsenal #nffc — lostmymojo (@sedgynffc) February 12, 2020

Did Jenkinson really play for Arsenal in the Premier League?!?!?!........#nffc — Simon Holbrook (@SBH1978) February 11, 2020

Jenkinson actually made 70 appearances for Arsenal during his time with the North London club.

The 28-year-old is a big Gunners fan, and represented them for eight years.

Forest’s defeat last night was a frustrating one, as they missed an opportunity to break into the top two.

If Sabri Lamouchi’s side had won they would have moved above Leeds United in the table, but their failure means that the Whites still remain in second spot.