'Arsenal, you want him back?': Some fans want to give summer signing back to the Gunners

John Verrall
Carl Jenkinson of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Crystal Palace at Emirates Stadium on April 21, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal defender Carl Jenkinson has struggled since making a move to Nottingham Forest.

Carl Jenkinson (16) of Nottingham Forest during the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Preston North End at the City Ground, Nottingham on Saturday 31st August 2019.

Nottingham Forest fans have slated Carl Jenkinson after his display last night, and asked how he ever managed to play for Arsenal.

Jenkinson joined Forest on a permanent deal from Arsenal in the summer, but he has struggled for game time this term.

 

The right-back was not in good form last night after being handed a rare chance to start, as Forest fell to a defeat to Charlton Athletic.

And Forest supporters are now asking questions of how Jenkinson was ever deemed good enough to play for the Gunners.

Jenkinson actually made 70 appearances for Arsenal during his time with the North London club.

The 28-year-old is a big Gunners fan, and represented them for eight years.

Forest’s defeat last night was a frustrating one, as they missed an opportunity to break into the top two.

If Sabri Lamouchi’s side had won they would have moved above Leeds United in the table, but their failure means that the Whites still remain in second spot.

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

