Arsenal are reportedly about to make a very smart decision on £8m star

Arsenal are reportedly set to start discussing a new deal with the French midfielder.

Arsenal's stance on player contracts has been a mess down the years.

Last summer, Aaron Ramsey, in the prime of his career, left Arsenal on a Bosman and joined Juventus, and the year before that it was Santi Cazorla.

Six months before Cazorla left North London, the Gunners swapped an Alexis Sanchez who had half-a-year left on his contract for Henrikh Mkhitaryan, which was another dreadful piece of business.

If players like Ramsey are leaving a club on free transfers, and other huge stars like Sanchez are six months from being a Bosman, then it's a sign of negligence in the capital.

But it looks like Arsenal aren't prepared to make the same mistake with Mateo Guendouzi.

According to Football London, the Premier League side are 'set to open contract talks' with the 20-year-old midfielder, whose existing deal expires in the summer of 2022.

It's a very smart move by Arsenal because if Guendouzi signs up to a long-term extension before the summer then it puts them in a position of power in regards to negotiations.

Considering Guendouzi's potential and his impressive 18-month spell in England's top flight, the Gunners, who spent £8 million on him in 2018 [Sky Sports], can slap a huge price-tag on him if he signs an extension until, say, 2025.

If he doesn't sign then he'll only have 18 months left on his deal by next January, at which point there'll be talk of him leaving and it's just no good for Arsenal or the player himself.

Arsenal didn't benefit at all from the constant speculation surrounding the likes of Ramsey and Sanchez when they were there.

It's unsettling and the less speculation about Guendouzi, the better. If he isn't in North London for the long term, which is very possible, then all the club can do is ensure that they make as much money from him as possible and giving him a new deal is a perfect way to do that.