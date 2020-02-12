Quick links

Arsenal

Premier League

Arsenal are reportedly about to make a very smart decision on £8m star

Shane Callaghan
Matteo Guendouzi of Arsenal during the FA Cup Third Round match between Arsenal and Leeds United at Emirates Stadium on January 06, 2020 in London, England.
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal are reportedly set to start discussing a new deal with the French midfielder.

Matteo Guendouzi of Arsenal during the FA Cup Third Round match between Arsenal and Leeds United at Emirates Stadium on January 06, 2020 in London, England.

Arsenal's stance on player contracts has been a mess down the years.

Last summer, Aaron Ramsey, in the prime of his career, left Arsenal on a Bosman and joined Juventus, and the year before that it was Santi Cazorla.

Six months before Cazorla left North London, the Gunners swapped an Alexis Sanchez who had half-a-year left on his contract for Henrikh Mkhitaryan, which was another dreadful piece of business.

If players like Ramsey are leaving a club on free transfers, and other huge stars like Sanchez are six months from being a Bosman, then it's a sign of negligence in the capital.

 

But it looks like Arsenal aren't prepared to make the same mistake with Mateo Guendouzi.

According to Football London, the Premier League side are 'set to open contract talks' with the 20-year-old midfielder, whose existing deal expires in the summer of 2022.

It's a very smart move by Arsenal because if Guendouzi signs up to a long-term extension before the summer then it puts them in a position of power in regards to negotiations.

Considering Guendouzi's potential and his impressive 18-month spell in England's top flight, the Gunners, who spent £8 million on him in 2018 [Sky Sports], can slap a huge price-tag on him if he signs an extension until, say, 2025.

If he doesn't sign then he'll only have 18 months left on his deal by next January, at which point there'll be talk of him leaving and it's just no good for Arsenal or the player himself.

Arsenal didn't benefit at all from the constant speculation surrounding the likes of Ramsey and Sanchez when they were there.

It's unsettling and the less speculation about Guendouzi, the better. If he isn't in North London for the long term, which is very possible, then all the club can do is ensure that they make as much money from him as possible and giving him a new deal is a perfect way to do that.

Matteo Guendouzi of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Emirates Stadium on September 01, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch