'Anonymous', 'Absolute passenger': Some Rangers fans slam star after terrible defeat

Rangers have suffered a dreadful title blow away from Ibrox tonight.

Some Rangers supporters haven't been left impressed by the performance of Joe Aribo tonight, after their team lost 2-1 in the Scottish Premiership against Kilmarnock.

With Celtic thrashing Hearts in Glasgow, it was absolutely crucial that Steven Gerrard and his team did not drop points in Ayrshire, but another lacklustre display ended in heartbreak for the visitors.

A bright first half had sent the Gers on their way to victory after a stunning Scott Arfield strike.

However, a poor, scrappy second-half display allowed Kilmarnock to strike back, then take the lead, severely damaging the Ibrox side's title credentials.

One of the more criticised players on the night was midfielder Joe Aribo, who some fans felt should have been substituted much earlier in the second half after his influence on the game wained.

Gerrard eventually made the call in the 85th minute.

He was given a big opportunity to impress tonight and although like the others he started the match well, he failed to show up when things got tense after the interval.

Rangers now have more soul searching to do after a recent defeat to Hearts and a draw against Aberdeen.

They are now a massive 10 points adrift from the top of the table.

These fans were left fuming with the performance of Aribo, taking to Twitter to share their frustrations...

How has aribo stayed on the park? — S A Y E R S (@sayersy1872) February 12, 2020

Someone tell aribo, we are in red — Ayrshire Gers (@AyrshireGers) February 12, 2020

Kent, Aribo and Goldson should have been dropped weeks ago. #GerrardOut — Alpha (@NFLUK7) February 12, 2020

Aribo is 6’2 and rarely wins a header — Jack Thorburn (@JackThorburn123) February 12, 2020

Aribo is the laziest players I’ve seen in a rangers shirt for a while — lee pincombe (@leepincombe1872) February 12, 2020

Aribo has done absolutely nothing in this second half. Be good if Gerrard made that sub now. — Empire (@Empire1872) February 12, 2020

Big Aribo is needing subbed absolute passenger — Stuart (@Stuartg2991) February 12, 2020

Get Aribo aff !!!!! — Ross (@rosscoross99) February 12, 2020

Manager needs to make a change here! Hagi, Kent, Aribo been anonymous for a good spell — Mr M (@MBS1872) February 12, 2020